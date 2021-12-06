GTA 5 streamer Nought finds 10 secret military vehicles using mods 

For the players who are playing GTA 5, offline mods are probably the one best way to increase the playability of the game. Many players install fun and interesting mods to GTA 5 to add content to the game.

The Youtuber Nought is known for uploading a lot of interesting content where he uses mods to do some pretty interesting things in the game. In this video, Nought is playing as Franklin and is taking the viewers through a tour of modded US military bases in GTA 5. The video's premise is that Simeon has asked Franklin to collect ten different modded military vehicles in the game.

Nought finds secret military modded vehicles in GTA 5

The first vehicle he gets his hands on is a tank that is loaded with a gun that shoots missiles and bullets at the same time. To do that, he sneaks into the base using a police car and gets to the tank. Once he steals the tank, he escapes the police and gets rid of the 5 star wanted level before parking the tank in front of his house.

The second secret military vehicle that Nought steals is a long nozzled tank that shoots missiles. This tank is found in another base where he had to fight soldiers to be able to get into the tank. Once he got into the long nozzled tank, he blasted his way through the police to get to Simeon, who was waiting at his house.

Still from the video (Image via Nought/Youtube)

The third vehicle he finds in GTA 5 is located at an interesting location. The third vehicle is on a military base which is over the water. Once Nought gets into the base, he finds the third vehicle after looking around for a bit. The vehicle he finds is a tank with a Jolt cannon.

The fourth vehicle that he finds is yet another military base, where he finds a barracks truck. This is a new modded open back truck that he steals and drops off at his place. The fifth military base is located at the scrapyard, and that's where he finds a military jeep with camouflage interiors.

The sixth vehicle that Nought finds in GTA 5 is in the middle of Los Santos. Once he reaches the location, he finds a dune buggy with a cannon at the top. The modded dune buggy has a radar system that detects incoming missiles. While parking the buggy, he causes a small fire near his house, but the vehicles are quite durable.

Still from the video (Image via Nought/Youtube)

On his quest to the seventh vehicle, he ventures out to the actual military base in GTA 5, which is located in Sandy Shores, where he finds a mini tank. Once he steals it, he waits for the police to stop following him before taking it home. The eighth vehicle is near another water military base. The vehicle is a modded pickup truck with a turret on the top of it.

The ninth vehicle he collects is another modded tank with a long nozzle. The final tank that he collects is found by the docks and has a 360-degree turret. He had also started the video with instructions to like the video for the bonus tank in GTA 5, and it is a long nozzled tank with which he ends the video.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar