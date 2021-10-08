Where to find a tank in GTA 3

Tanks are the most powerful vehicle in GTA 3, which is why players should go look for one.

These forces of destruction are nearly unstoppable in battle. Most vehicles will get blown to bits if they touch a tank. Players can also use the main cannon to destroy faraway vehicles. They can perform all sorts of tricks with them.

There are several ways to obtain a tank in GTA 3. Players can either do it the easy way or the hard way. It all depends on their playstyle and what they want from the game. As long as they have a tank, they can always park it in their garage. They only need to know where to look.

How GTA 3 players can find tanks in the game

GTA 3 tanks are a sight to behold as they are weapons of mass destruction. Players should get their hands on this powerful vehicle. There are several ways to achieve this obtainable goal.

Use a cheat

Here is the simplest method to obtain a tank. GTA 3 players can input the following cheats (depending on their platform):

PlayStation : Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

: Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B, B, B, B, B, B, R, White, L, Y, B, Y

: B, B, B, B, B, B, R, White, L, Y, B, Y PC: GIVEUSATANK

When done correctly, a tank will spawn right in front of the player. Anybody can do it at anytime, which makes it accessible.

Complete The Exchange

Once the final mission is complete, a tank will spawn at Phil's Army Surplus. It can be found in Rockford, which is located on Staunton Island. On a side note, players can also buy military weapons here.

The Exchange is a difficult mission, so one must put on their best performance. A free tank is a great reward for all their efforts. Players can stock up on supplies if they go over to Phil, as they need all the help they can get for the final mission. Unsurprisingly, Catalina and the Colombian Cartel are very dangerous.

Get it through the Import/Export missions

Portland Harbor requires one to find vehicles for their garage. If a player finds all the emergency vehicles, a tank will spawn nearby. This will take a while, but it's worth it in the end. GTA 3 players can also earn money in the meantime. With this task, they can achieve two goals at once.

Steal it from the military

This is easily the hardest method. GTA 3 players will have the military chase them at the highest wanted level. These tanks are highly dangerous and will destroy any vehicle just by touching them. Getting out to steal the tank is ill-advised as the military will shoot on sight with powerful weapons.

Players should only try this if they want a real challenge. It will test their skills in survival. The military does not mess around in GTA 3 so players will need to bring their body armor and best weapons.

