Cyberpunk 2077's rocky launch hasn't stopped players from roaming the streets of night city.

Dubbed as the "Rides of the Dark Future" by CD Projekt RED, the cars found in the game range from jalopies to downright elegant. Any player looking to roam the streets in style wouldn't miss out on the opportunity to get their hands on the fastest car in the game and all without spending a single eddie.

Here's all the steps needed to get Cyberpunk 2077's fastest car, the Rayfield Caliburn, for yourself.

How to get the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077 for free

The first opportunity that players get to pick up the Rayfield Caliburn is during one of Panam's missions called Ghost Town. Amidst the chaos its pretty easy to miss out on this one but there is no reason to worry if you missed it the first time. Players can simply return to this point of the map to find it during free roam:

Rayfield Caliburn Location

Players can set their waypoint to the location shown above at the border of the city and the badlands. After driving for a bit, players should find themselves looking at a tunnel leading up from the gravel path that looks like this.

Cave entrance

Be careful not to speed off as the car is found not too deep in the cave. Simply drive/ride up for a bit and keep an eye out for a shipping container by the left of the tunnel. The Rayfield Caliburn will be sitting there, waiting for players to grab it for absolutely no charge.

Shipping container holding the Rayfield Caliburn

Also, as an added bonus, players get access to a legendary piece of gear behind the car in a lootable crate, so make sure to grab that. As for the car itself the 1,660 horsepower beast in now under the player's control.

Simply pull up the vehicle menu and you'll find the "Caliburn" waiting at your beck and call. If players opt to buy the car instead it will set them back 157,000 eddies, which is hours upon hours of grinding for cash in Cyberpunk 2077.

