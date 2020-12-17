Cyberpunk 2077: Which Ripperdoc upgrades to get & which to avoid

Cyberpunk 2077 has been out for about a week as of writing this article, and players are getting accustomed to the games upgrade system and economy.

A large part of progression and effectiveness in Cyberpunk 2077 are the Ripperdoc upgrades that players choose to invest in. Not all Cyberware are made equal and some are downright a waste of eddies.

Here's a quick and handy guide to getting the most effective Ripperdoc upgrades.

Which Ripperdoc upgrades to get in Cyberpunk 2077

1. Operating System: Stephenson Tech Mk.3

Stephenson Tech Mk.3

Available very early in players' Cyberpunk 2077 journey, the Stephenson Tech Mk.3 Operating system is equippable to players at just Street Cred 11.

The main selling points of this upgrade are that it offers 7 slots for Buffer Size and reduces Quickhack cooldown by 45%. The amount of eddies earned from successful breach protocol with this upgrade, make its 25000 eddies price tag worth it.

2. Skeleton: Titanium Bones

Titanium Bones

It is available in three variants - Common, Uncommon and Rare, with each increasing carrying capacity by 20%. This upgrade costs barely 1000 eddies for the common variant, 1500 for the uncommon part and 3000 for the rare component.

This is extremely beneficial to the early game economy, as players can loot a lot and sell/dissassemble items for crafting for use in the endgame.

3. Legs: Reinforced Tendons

Reinforced Tendons

One of the most expensive upgrades, sitting at 45000 eddies, the Reinforced Tendons upgrade gives players the ability to double jump and reach previously inaccessible places.

This is invaluable to finding stealthier routes all through the game and allows you to quickly vault walls to escape when in a pinch or avoid unnecessary traversal if players fall off their perch or vantage point.

Which Ripperdoc upgrades to avoid in Cyberpunk 2077

1. Legs: Fortified Ankles

Fortified Ankles

Fortified ankles, at first glance, seem to be quite useful, but their effectiveness pales in comparison to the double jump offered by Reinforced Tendons.

The double jump feels significantly more intuitive and effective as it factors in player direction and speed when making a jump. Fortified ankles are limited as they require the player to stop and hold down the jump button, which only goes vertically upward.

2. Mantis Blades

Mantis Blades

Coming in at 25350 eddies, the mantis blades may seem like a cool augmentation for Cyberpunk 2077 players to use in combat, but the reality is far from it. The damage on them is so low that a high level katana or knife achieves better results for a fraction of the cost.

