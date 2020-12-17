5 best open-world games like Cyberpunk 2077 with character customization

CDPR stated that a major part of the Cyberpunk 2077 experience was to let players truly feel like they're not just in the protagonist's shoes but feel like an actual representation of them in the game.

The deep and extensive character creation found in Cyberpunk 2077 is a testament to that. However, Cyberpunk 2077 isn't the only open-world game to have an in-depth character customization option.

For players who can't get enough of building their own heroes, here are five games that will let their imagination run wild.

Top 5 open-world games like Cyberpunk 2077

#5 - Fallout 4

Bethesda's 2015 addition to the Fallout franchise saw Fallout 4 as the first of its series to hit the PS4 and Xbox One.

Performing similarly to Cyberpunk 2077 on launch, Fallout 4 was launched as a buggy and poorly performing mess complete with weird physics, missing textures, and low FPS.

Bethesda's following patches did bring the game up to par and fixed almost all of its glaring issues, allowing it to shine. Fallout 4's character creator is one of the most detailed and in-depth from modern AAA titles.

#4 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Another gem from Bethesda, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, was ahead of its time when it launched in 2011.

Character creation is at the heart of Skyrim, where players get a choice to be one of 10 races choosing to be Nord, Imperial, Redguard, Breton, Argonian, Khajiit, Dunmer, Altmer, Bosmer, or Orsimer, similar to Cyberpunk 2077's choice of Nomad, Streetkid, and Corpo.

Also, players can then virtually customize every element of their character as their avatar in Skyrim.

#3 - Saints Row 4

Saints Row 4 is Volition's 2013 sci-fi open-world filled to the brim with action, pace, and characters. After the first mission, players are tasked with building their own characters and are taken to the character creation menu.

The amount of granularity in control makes Saints Row 4's character creation one of the best out there. From physique, fat percentage, and height to eyebrow shape, pupil size, and even jaw size, Saints Row 4's character creation ticks all the boxes.

#2 - Dragon Age: Inquisition

A nearly forgotten RPG classic, Dragon Age: Inquisition, is BioWare's third entry to the Dragon Age franchise, solidifying their position as experts in creating rich worlds for players.

Players can choose between Human, Elf, Dwarf, or Qunari, after which they're allowed to customize every physical character trait virtually.

Each race has its own unique customization options, making for hours of exploration for players to create a character of their liking.

#1 - Mass Effect: Andromeda

While not the most well-received game from the Mass Effect franchise, Mass Effect: Andromeda features one of the most robust character creation seen in recent times.

Developed by BioWare and released in 2017, Mass Effect Andromeda shared a lot of similarities with Cyberpunk 2077's launch.

With broken facial animations, poor performance, and bugs galore, it seems to be the norm for large scale action RPG's these days.

