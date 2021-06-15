Why the Bati 801 is the best bike for beginners in GTA Online

In GTA Online, the rule of thumb is usually that more expensive items have more value, especially with the addition of the Oppressor Mk2 and the Toreador to the game.

But one of the absolute best investments that players can make, especially in the early game, doesn't have to break the bank whatsoever. Enter the Bati 801, a budget-friendly superbike that costs less than a Mors Mutual Insurance claim.

Why the Bati 801 is the most underrated purchase in GTA Online

"The ultimate in going 0-80 in 2.3, then 80-0 in a fraction as you slide under a tractor trailer truck."

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description

An absolute monster on two wheels, the Bati 801's modest price tag of just GTA $15,000 makes it an even sweeter deal. Comparing it to the similarly priced Akuma at GTA $9,000, the Bati 801 has a massive advantage over its lower-priced competitor, and that is its ability to wheelie.

In GTA Online, bikes can exceed their acceleration and top speed statistics by a considerable margin while wheelie-ing, and the Bati 801 is an absolute champ at pulling wheelies. The Akuma, on the other hand, can only wheelie at low speeds and eventually forces players to keep both tires on the ground.

The Bati 801's excellent cornering ability and wheelie distance makes it a powerful contender not just in races but in free mode time trials that award players $101,000 - $104,000 once every week.

Fully upgraded, the Bati 801 is a force to be reckoned with and serves as an absolute lifesaver in the early game, whether it's escaping the cops on a nimble bike or simply storing some eye candy in the motorcycle club.

Note: There is no functional difference between the Bati 801 and the Bati 801 RR. They only differ visually, and the performance statistics are the same.

