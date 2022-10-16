Should GTA Online players get the Apocalypse Deathbike?

The Apocalypse Deathbike is on sale until October 19, which means GTA Online players should have a quick look. MC Presidents need a really hot ride if they want to run their businesses in style.

The Western Motorcycle Company has exactly what they need with the Apocalypse Deathbike. It was first released as part of the Arena Wars update, all the way back in 2018. Of course, it still has some relevance today.

GTA Online players still have a few days left to cash in that 30% discount. This weaponized bike stands out with its special modifications. Players who strongly favor motorcycles can't go wrong with the Apocalypse Deathbike. It might seem rusty, but it moves at incredibly fast speeds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players should consider the Apocalypse Deathbike

Where to convert it and how much it costs

There are some hoops that GTA Online players need to jump through before getting the Apocalypse Deathbike. They will first need to buy the Western Gargoyle for $120,000. It's currently being sold on the Arena War site. Alternatively, players can also visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

In order to get the custom variant, they will need to have the Arena Workshop on standby. The conversion will cost a grand total of $1,269,000. Keep in mind that players will likely buy more upgrades in the near future. This would cost them a few extra hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Apocalypse Deathbike can be customized, but it will not be allowed in standard races. A few specifications are heavily based off Daryl's bike from The Walking Dead series. Fans of the popular character will undoubtedly have a preference towards this bike.

Overall performance

When fully upgraded, the Apocalypse Deathbike can reach 150 miles per hour. This is based on calculations from YouTuber Broughy1322. Without question, it's among the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online. It's only real competition lies within the Reever at 163 miles per hour.

The Apocalypse Deathbike is perfect for quick hit-and-runs. Players can either go with two miniguns or deadly sawblades on the side. They can also use armor upgrades to protect themselves from gunfire and a single explosion. Of course, these upgrades will affect the overall turning radius.

GTA Online players can install jump or boost mods to launch their vehicle into the air. It's a good way to avoid enemies and get through congested traffic. The Apocalypse Deathbike can go even faster under these conditions. Players just need to be careful where they're going.

Final verdict

GTA Online players will be spending a lot of money on the Apocalypse Deathbike, but it will be a rewarding experience for biker gang leaders. MC Presidents will likely rule the highways with their various jump mods and ridiculous top speeds. It's a really fun vehicle to drive around in.

Whether it's attacking players or getting from one place to another, the Apocalypse Deathbike does its job correctly. GTA Online enthusiasts will likely spend a lot of time customizing their bikes at the Arena Workshop. That said, The Walking Dead fans will certainly appreciate it for what it's worth.

In the end, the Apocalypse Deathbike is a must-have for motorcycle enthusiasts. There aren't many vehicles like this in the market currently.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes