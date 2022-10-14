GTA Online gives 30% discount on all weapons this week

Rockstar Games will be offering a 30% discount on all weapons in GTA Online for the rest of this week. Players can take advantage of these special deals until October 19, 2022. If there is a weapon missing from their arsenal, they should definitely consider getting it by the end of this week.

Keep in mind that GTA Online is only giving away 30% discounts on weapons themselves. This does not mean players will get the same price cuts on ammo.

Nonetheless, whether it's a machine gun or a rocket launcher, weapons make a huge difference in the game.

GTA Online players should visit Ammu-Nation this week

GTA Online players should check out Ammu-Nation, which is easily the most accessible location to buy weapons.

Several such locations are scattered across the map. Players can look for them by setting up a waypoint on the map. They just need to have the right amount of money when purchasing a gun.

Every single Ammu-Nation will have these special deals, so it doesn't matter which location is visited. Players should look for the closest one to them.

The 30% discount does not seem to apply to the Armory. GTA Online players can upgrade their Agency to find their own personal weapons shop.

With that said, the Armory already provides small discounts. The weekly price cut is meant to attract a larger audience since not everybody runs an Agency.

There are nearly a hundred weapons in the game right now

GTA Online has so many different weapons to choose from. They can range from Prohibition Era machine guns to futuristic laser cannons.

In the words of Rockstar Games, "chaos is in the cards" for the rest of the week. A 30% discount will apply to every single weapon, regardless of their class.

Speaking of which, here's a brief look at all the gun sub-categories:

Handguns : AP Pistol, Heavy Revolver, Stun Gun, etc.

: AP Pistol, Heavy Revolver, Stun Gun, etc. Shotguns : Assault Shotgun, Combat Shotgun, Pump Shotgun, etc.

: Assault Shotgun, Combat Shotgun, Pump Shotgun, etc. Submachine Guns : Gusenberg Sweeper, Micro SMG, Unholy Hellbringer

: Gusenberg Sweeper, Micro SMG, Unholy Hellbringer Assault Rifles : Bullpup Rifle, Carbine Rifle, Service Carbine

: Bullpup Rifle, Carbine Rifle, Service Carbine Sniper Rifles : Heavy Sniper, Marksman Rifle, Precision Rifle

: Heavy Sniper, Marksman Rifle, Precision Rifle Heavy Weapons: Compact EMP Launcher, Rocket Launcher, Widowmaker

Some of the heavier weapons are considerably expensive, so the 30% discount could make it easier for players to purchase them.

Players should definitely check out weapons like the Rocket Launcher and Sniper Rifle, assuming they have a high enough rank to obtain them.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes