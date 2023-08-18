GTA Online Arena Workshop: Everything players need to know about Arena War

The Arena Workshop is a GTA Online property that revolves almost entirely around the Arena War jobs. If a player doesn't like those activities, then this business would be very limited in its usefulness for the player. Some duplication glitches have existed with this property but often get patched in and out. Hence, this article will only focus on the permanent content associated with this business.

It is important to note that owning an Arena Workshop is not required to get started with Arena War. However, a player without this property won't get the full benefits of those jobs. For instance, you won't be able to take advantage of the point system associated with this job's career.

GTA Online's Arena Workshop and Arena War: Everything you need to know

A GTA Online Arena Workshop interior (Image via GTA Wiki)

There is only a single Arena Workshop in GTA Online, which costs $995,000 by default. A GTA Online weekly update may provide a discount, so check the Rockstar Newswire to see if one is active or if some other bonuses tied to this content are available.

Plenty of optional customization options are tied to cosmetics, but the important ones include:

Garage Floor B1 (ranges from $195,000 to $590,000).

Garage Floor B2 (ranges from $265,000 to $660,000).

Benny's O.M.W. Mechanic.

The Arena Mechanic is available by default, which allows you to customize Arena War vehicles (none of which were leaked for Grand Theft Auto 6 yet).

List of Arena War vehicles and jobs

The ZR-380 is one of the best options available for a player to use (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are currently 12 Arena War Vehicles in GTA Online, each with its own Apocalypse, Future Shock, or Nightmare variants:

Bruiser

Brutus

Cerberus

Deathbike

Dominator (Arena)

Impaler (Arena)

Imperator

Issi (Arena)

Sasquatch

Scarab

Slamvan (Arena)

ZR380

You can modify them at the Arena Workshop so you can get the edge on various Arena War jobs, such as:

Bomb Ball

Buzzer Beater

Carnage

Flag War

Games Masters

Here Comes the Monsters

Hot Bomb

Tag Team

Wreck-It

Armor upgrades may be convenient for players so their vehicles can have more durability against the numerous traps in these jobs. All these activities can be done through the Jobs menu or by accepting a player's invite to one.

Rewards

Completing Arena War content gives players the standard money and RP. However, one of the unique rewards for doing this content is Arena Points (otherwise obtained by spinning the Arena War Wheel). The purpose of these points is to unlock Sponsorship Tiers.

Most of the time, you'll receive a random discount on some clothing items. For example, the famous Green or Purple Martian Bodysuits could get a 50% discount if you're lucky. Here are the guaranteed rewards:

Tier 25: A red and black taxi

A red and black taxi Tier 50: A Dozer

A Dozer Tier 75: A Clown Van

A Clown Van Tier 100: A Trashmaster

A Trashmaster Tier 200: A Barracks Semi

A Barracks Semi Tier 300: A Mixer

A Mixer Tier 500: A Space Docker

A Space Docker Tier 1000: A Tractor

This was the only way to get a Taxi before the Taxi Work weekly update came out. These Tier Rewards are the only way to get the other vehicles listed above.