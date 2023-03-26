How to get purple and green alien suits in GTA Online

The purple and green alien suits are some of the most iconic outfits in GTA Online history. Naturally, some gamers might wonder where they can get these funny costumes. Two methods to can be used to obtain them. First, one can buy either outfit for an exorbitant cost. Second, a player can participate in Arena War content and try to earn some discounts through their career in it and then purchase the items.

The first method is far easier for the average gamer, especially since Arena War jobs aren't particularly profitable or popular to do. However, you must keep in mind that you need $688,000 to buy the purple and green alien suits together if you skip this content.

Here is how GTA Online players can get purple and green alien suits

Buying it from a clothing shop is the easiest way (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first way to get the purple and green alien suits in GTA Online to discuss is the shop method. Go to any clothing store — they all sell the same outfits — and approach the clerk to get an option to buy bodysuits.

Make sure to select the Outfits: Arena War option. Afterward, pick the Bodysuit category.

The green alien suit is called the Green Martian Bodysuit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Look for the Green Martian Bodysuit if you want the green alien suit. You should see that its price is $358,000. This item is slightly more expensive than its purple counterpart. Still, if you want to get this outfit as soon as possible, you can opt to spend the aforementioned amount of money.

Alternatively, you might wish to get the purple variation of that costume via the same method. It costs $330,000 and is called Purple Martian Bodysuit. It can be found right underneath the previous option, so you can easily spot it by following the steps provided earlier in this guide. Purchase whichever costume you'd like.

The purple suit is called Purple Martian Bodysuit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you purchase either costume in GTA Online, it's yours forever. You can then go back to your wardrobe and save it as one of the outfits that you can quickly access from your Interaction Menu whenever you want.

A player wearing the purple alien suit (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following method will show you how GTA Online players could potentially earn a discount for these two bodysuits.

Discounts for the purple and green alien suits in GTA Online

You need to own an Arena Workshop to unlock the outfits' discounts via the Arena War career (Image via Rockstar Games)

Leveling up in your Arena War career gives you a chance to unlock a 50% discount for the purple and green alien suits. If you're lucky, you could get them on sale for $344,000 altogether.

You still need to go to any clothing shop to purchase these bodysuits. Ergo, the previous steps offered earlier in this article are still relevant for obtaining these costumes. The only thing that changes would be the prices.

To do the Arena War content, you must own an Arena Workshop, which costs $995,000 (without discounts). It should be noted that GTA Online offers several moneymakers that can get players the two outfits more efficiently without relying on a random discount to be unlocked.

Poll : Which outfit do you like more? Green Martian Bodysuit Purple Martian Bodysuit 0 votes