How GTA Online players can get started on the Arena Wars

If you're a GTA Online player who loves violence and vehicles, there is no better place than Arena Wars. This feature was introduced back in the 2018 update of the same name.

Players can partake in various activities with the Arena War modes. Whether it's Capture the Flag or Last Man Standing, these events all take place in the Maze Bank Arena.

GTA Online heavily emphasizes the need for weaponized vehicles in this mode. If you want to experience that adrenaline rush by jumping through flaming hoops, then you need to check out the Arena Wars. Of course, you will need to make room for your wallet, but it's otherwise a very fun mode.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's a brief introduction of the Arena Wars in GTA Online

Buy the Arena Workshop

This game mode begins and ends with the Arena Workshop. This is where you can take ordinary vehicles and convert them into machines of mass destruction. A prominent example involves the Apocalypse Deathbike. GTA Online players can also get started on their Arena War Career path.

You can purchase this valuable property from the Arena War website. Minimal costs amount to $995,000, but the customizable upgrades will cost more. A fully-priced Arena Workshop can fetch a price tag of $4,365,000. Of course, you only need $995,000 to get started with the basic features.

The Arena Workshop can be found in La Puerta, Los Santos. This is where you can find the Maze Bank Arena in GTA Online. The entryway to your personal garage will be highlighted by a blue corona. Once you're inside the workshop, you can get into a vehicle and get right to work.

Progress your Arena War Career

Bryony will give you a call after you buy the Arena Workshop. Once you enter the building, you will be forced to watch a cutscene featuring all the major players in the Arena Wars, including Alan Jerome.

To prove yourself in GTA Online, you will need to partake in a random match with the Apocalypse Imperator. It doesn't really matter whether you win or lose, but you will get a better payout if you end up winning the match.

Jerome will congratulate you shortly after, and Bryony will then give you a tour around the arena. You can now buy various clothing items related to this feature. More importantly, you can also take part in the Arena War Career. You can earn points to level up and unlock exclusive perks, such as reduced vehicle prices.

There are several Arena War modes

GTA Online gives you all sorts of different games to play in the Arena Wars. They are basically Adversary Modes featuring weaponized vehicles. You will have to survive against other players and also avoid the various traps in the arena.

Here's a full list of courses for the Arena Wars that can be accessed via the Jobs Menu:

Carnage

Flag War

Games Masters

Here Come The Monsters

Hot Bomb

Tag Team

Wreck It

Buzzer Beater

Bomb Ball

To ensure the best performance in GTA Online, you will need to fully upgrade your vehicles at the Arena Workshop.

There are many different weapons to choose from, depending on your playstyle. You can use anything from sawblades to flamethrowers, and it's ultimately your call as you blast away your opponents.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes