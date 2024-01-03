5 reasons why GTA Online on PC should get Expanded and Enhanced features in 2024

The GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced version has been out for nearly two years. While Rockstar Games has been constantly providing new features for the game, PC players are still stuck with the Enhanced Edition released in 2015. Despite heavy demands from the community, the studio hasn’t said anything about upgrading the PC version to Expanded and Enhanced.

However, Rockstar Games should consider releasing the latest features of GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced for the PC player base in 2024. This article lists five reasons to justify the cause.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should release GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced features on PC

1) The only modern platform lacking the upgrade

The Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced version was released only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S since they are the latest generation of consoles. However, PC is an evergreen platform and can be considered modern at any given moment. Yet, Rockstar Games hasn’t released the game's latest features on it.

While other gaming studios prioritize PCs and release their latest projects on the platform on Day 1, Rockstar Games is still lagging in this aspect. Therefore, the studio should prioritize GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced for PC and release it in 2024.

2) The game will be retiring next year

Grand Theft Auto Online is one of the most successful multiplayer titles and has been running for over a decade. However, since the GTA 6 release date is set for 2025, most players are likely to shift to the latest game.

Therefore, before it sees the inevitable decline, Rockstar Games should consider adding the Expanded and Enhanced edition features to GTA Online PC. 2024 is the final safe spot for the studio to do so, as the gaming community will be replaying the popular 2013 title before moving to Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

3) PC hardware doesn’t go outdated

Another widely accepted reason for releasing the Expanded and Enhanced only on the latest consoles is that the older consoles’ hardware became outdated with time. However, PC players have the liberty to upgrade their hardware without replacing the whole device.

Therefore, adding the GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced features on PC will have long-term utilization. The PC community can simply modify their system according to their needs and can run the game for years.

4) Mods already provide an Expanded and Enhanced experience

While Rockstar Games has yet to introduce the GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced features on PC, the modding community has already brought most, if not all, features to the platform. PC players have been using features such as enhanced visuals, ray tracing, and exclusive content through mods for ages.

Although most of the modifications are limited to Story Mode, the PC version of the multiplayer game is also not free of modders. Therefore, to allow non-mod-users to enjoy the latest features, Rockstar Games should officialize the process and introduce all brand-new additions in GTA 5 Online to the PC version.

5) To introduce the new offerings

The Grand Theft Auto Online Expanded and Enhanced version offers various exclusive features on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Some noteworthy mentions are the GTA+ subscription, Vinewood Car Club, Vinewood Car Club garage, Hao’s Special Works Modifications, exclusive races, etc.

The current-gen console players have been enjoying these benefits for a long time, and Rockstar Games should consider adding them to the PC version. The recently released Chop Shop DLC also added several new features and quality-of-life changes that were collectively requested by the player base for ages. However, offering them only to a fraction of the community is certainly not a welcome move.

Therefore, all the Expanded and Enhanced features should be introduced to the PC version as soon as possible.

