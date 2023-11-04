List of GTA Online vehicles at Simeon's car showroom and Luxury Autos (November 4-8, 2023)

GTA Online’s new weekly update is currently live, refreshing the vehicles line-up at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom as well as Luxury Autos car showroom. Until November 8, 2023, players can get some of the best wheels from the likes of Pfister, Nagasaki, Declasse, Western, Obey, Dewbauchee, and Enus.

This article shares all of the vehicles available at GTA Online car showrooms for the next few days.

Astron, Shinobi, Reever, and more at Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport car showrooms in GTA Online (November 4-8)

7) Pfister Astron

The Pfister Astron is a 5-door, 4-seater luxury crossover SUV in GTA Online based on the real-life Porsche Macan (95B). It was added to the game in 2021 as part of The Contract update.

On the performance front, the Astron seems to run on a V-shaped engine capable of reaching a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). Players can get the SUV for a price of $1,580,000 at Simeon’s car showroom this week.

6) Nagasaki Shinobi

The Nagasaki Shinobi is a 1-seater sport motorcycle in GTA Online based on the real-life 2013-2017 Kawasaki Ninja 250R (EX250-L/EX250-M). It also debuted with The Contract update in 2021.

The Shinobi can reach a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:58.592, making it one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online. Players can buy it for $2,480,500 from Simeon’s car showroom this week.

5) Western Reever

The Western Reever is a 1-rider custom motorcycle featured in the game since 2021’s The Contract update. ARCH Method 143 seems to be an inspiration behind the vehicle’s design.

When it comes to performance, the Reever runs on a V-Twin pushrod engine with a 5-speed transmission. This allows it to reach a staggering 163.00 mph (262.32), giving tough competition to some of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Available at a $40 discount, players can buy it for $1,140,000 from Simeon’s showroom.

4) Declasse Granger

The Declasse Granger is an 8-seater, 4-door full-size SUV in Los Santos, with a design inspired by the real-life tenth-generation Chevrolet Suburban.

The vehicle uses a powerful turbocharged V8 engine, making it a powerhouse of the vehicle class. Despite its low top speed, the Granger is popular for taking and delivering serious punishment, along with the ability to traverse all kinds of terrain. It can be purchased from Simeon’s showroom for a price of $35,000.

3) Obey I-Wagen

The Obey I-Wagen is a 4-seater electric mid-size crossover SUV that has been a part of Grand Theft Auto Online since January 20, 2022. It is based on the real-life 2018 Audi e-tron SUV.

Powered by an electric battery, the I-Wagen possesses excellent acceleration and can go 0-60 mph in just 2.2 seconds, making it one of the quickest GTA Online vehicles categorized in the SUV class. This week, the electric beast is available at Simeon’s showroom for $1,720,000.

2) Dewbauchee Champion

Next on the list is the Dewbauchee Champion, a 2-seater super-class coupe in the game. Added as part of The Contract update in 2021, the vehicle has famously taken inspiration from the real-life 2020 Aston Martin Victor.

The Champion is one of the GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles that are worth buying. A W12-like engine gives it ample power to reach an impressive top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h). Players can also install a Missile Lock-on Jammer or drive it remotely with the compatible upgrades.

Following the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can buy the car at a discounted price of $1,687,500 - $2,250,000 from Luxury Autos Showroom.

1) Enus Jubilee

Lastly, the Enus Jubilee is available as one of the featured cars at the Luxury Autos Showroom this week. The 4-door SUV is heavily based on the real-life Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

While a V-style engine ensures decent performance, the SUV's compatibility with the Imani-Tech upgrade is its best facet. Players can also equip two front-facing machine guns as weapons to go offensive on targets. The car can be bought from the Luxury Autos Showroom for a discounted price of $742,500-$990,000.

The aforementioned vehicles are perfect for players' collections and daily hustle in Los Santos.