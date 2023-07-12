5 fastest SUVs in GTA Online that players should know about

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games that allow players to compete in an open world filled with many different types of cars and vehicles, including SUVs. An SUV, Sport Utility Vehicle, combines the hauling and storage of pickup trucks with the comfort of station wagon cars, giving outdoorsy people the ultimate ride to travel. When picking a vehicle, speed plays an integral part in completing in-game missions and heists.

Let's learn about five of the fastest SUVs available in GTA Online in 2023 that one should check out. The below-mentioned list also consists of data analyzed by famous creator Broughy1322 to give a better overview of the vehicles' performance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranked list of 5 fastest GTA Online SUVs in 2023 (post-San Andreas Mercenaries)

5) Astron

Manufacturer – Pfister

Top Speed – 119.25 mph

The Pfister Astron is a 4-seater luxury crossover SUV added to Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode with The Contract update. The design of this beautifully looking vehicle is based on the real-life Porsche Macan (95B), with some elements taken from the Porsche Cayenne.

On the performance front, the Astron seems to be powered by a V-shaped engine with a 7-speed transmission, giving it ample power to reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the SUV category. It also possesses good acceleration that allows it to compete in races.

The SUV can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,580,000.

4) Astron Custom

Manufacturer – Pfister

Top Speed – 119.25 mph (HSW: 137 mph)

The Pfister Astron Custom is a 5-door variant of the Astron mentioned above that retains the same design with some minor changes. It is available only for GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Even on the performance side, the vehicle is almost the same as the standard Astron but has superior braking power. Moreover, this SUV version is compatible with HSW upgrades, allowing players to push a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h). However, with the standard top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), it retains the fourth spot on this list.

Players can get it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,720,000.

3) Rebla GTS

Manufacturer – Ubermacht

Top Speed – 123.5 mph

The Rebla GTS is one of the 4-seater luxury GTA Online vehicles that debuted in Los Santos as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life BMW X5 (4th generation).

The SUV is powered by a lively V8 engine, giving it good acceleration and decent traction. The vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:06.700. Considering its overall performance, the Rebla GTS is very competitive in the SUV vehicle class as well as efficient on off-road terrains.

The BMW-inspired SUV is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for $1,175,000.

2) Novak

Manufacturer – Lampadati

Top Speed – 126 mph

The Lampadati Novak is one of the 4-seater high-end cars in GTA Online categorized in the SUV vehicle class. It is mainly based on the real-life Maserati Levante, with some design cues taken from Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

The SUV runs on a V-shaped engine with 8-speed transmission, making it the best-performing vehicle in the same category. The excellent acceleration helps it to reach an impressive top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h).

The vehicle is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $608,000.

1) Toros

Manufacturer – Pegassi

Top Speed – 127.50 mph

The Toros is a 4-door luxury SUV in GTA Online that debuted in the online multiplayer game in 2018 as part of the Arena War update. It is seemingly based on the real-life Lamborghini Urus (2018), Lamborghini Aventador, and Audi Q8 (2018).

The Toros is the fastest SUV in GTA Online, as it can quickly reach a staggering top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) thanks to its powerful V12 engine. It can compete well with high-end sports cars like the Z-Type, Schafter V12, and XA-21 in drag races.

Players can get this beast from Legendary Motorsport for $498,000.

The vehicles above are a good choice for outdoorsy players who love exploring Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

