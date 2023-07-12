Final chance for GTA Online players to get 2x money and RP on Air Races

GTA Online’s recent weekly update kickstarted a new event in Los Santos last Thursday, allowing players to earn 2x money and RP on various game modes, including the infamous Air Races. However, these extra bonuses won’t be available for long, as the current event will end on July 13, 2023. Interested players can still participate in the breathtaking Air Races and hustle quickly today.

As mentioned, the current weekly update event will last until July 13, 2023, after which new bonuses will be applicable but on different game modes.

Air Races is back in the limelight in GTA Online, but not for too long

Rockstar Games always bring forgotten game modes back into the limelight every week, and the current event is no exception. GTA Online Air Races offer double rewards for everyone courageous enough to participate in these events.

Players still have the opportunity to try these bonus-giving game modes by July 13, 2023, eliminating the need to rely on only chaos and destruction to hustle in the popular multiplayer game. The bonus period will end tomorrow, shuffling the game mode with a different one.

Air Races in GTA Online can be started easily via the Options Menu

To participate in the Air Races, GTA Online players must follow the below-mentioned steps to access the double-bonus giving game mode until July 13, 2023:

Open the Options Menu Select the Online tab Select Jobs Choose Play Jobs Select Rockstar Created Go to Races Select any of the event categories as an Air Race (2x cash and RP)

There are tons of Air Race events available in Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode in 2023. Here are some competitive Air Races eligible for double bonuses:

After School

Base Level

Blowing in the Wind

Branching Out

Burn Your Bridges

Burn Your Bridges II

Business Class

Chopper Bombing

Chopper Cruise

Chopper Killer

Crop Circle

Crosswind

Downtown, Downtown

Dusk

First Class

Fleet First

Flying Colors

Flying Low

Grave Danger

Heli Hell

Heli Low Fly Zone

Heli River

High Dive

In the Loop

In the Wings

Jet Lag

Jet Stream

Jet-setting

Lazer Quest

Lift Off

Loose Canyon

Military Service

Over the Hill

Plane to Sea

Pylon Slalom

SA Flight School: Racing

Sprunk Air Race No 1

Stage Flight

Swift Arrival

The Flyby

The Humane Race

Tight Squeeze

Whirly Bird Waypoint

World War Ace

Players can cruise the skies of Los Santos, racing in different aircraft while waiting for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : 0 votes