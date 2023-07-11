GTA Online is now free but not for everyone: Here’s how to check if you’re eligible

Technically speaking, GTA Online is available for free for some gamers. The only issue is that you must be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. This service requires you to spend money each month, so the "free" aspect of this article title refers to how Grand Theft Auto V costs nothing to download and install for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. This offer began on July 5, 2023, so players can take advantage of it while it's still around.

Note that GTA Online is automatically a part of Grand Theft Auto V. Download the latter game if you're eligible, boot it up, and then try to connect online. If you don't have Xbox Game Pass, you are not getting this game for free this month via legal means.

GTA Online is technically free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers

Here is a list of free games offered in July's Xbox Game Pass:

Grand Theft Auto 5

McPixel 3

Common'hood

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Exoprimal

Techtonica

The Cave

In the United States, gamers could spend the following amount of money for Xbox Game Pass:

$9.99 monthly for PC

$10.99 monthly for Console

$16.99 monthly for Ultimate

Some people are already paying for this subscription. If you're one of them, you can visit the Xbox Game Pass library and download Grand Theft Auto 5. After installing it, you can play GTA Online for free.

Notice about the free download of GTA Online

There is a disclaimer worth mentioning below (Image via Microsoft)

One detail worth noting is that Grand Theft Auto 5 is only playable for free while it's available on the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's official statement on whether players can keep games after downloading them is as follows:

"Games you install using Xbox Game Pass remain playable once they've left the Game Pass catalog only when you buy them—and you get a hefty discount when you buy games as an Xbox Game Pass subscriber."

That means you must buy Grand Theft Auto 5 to continue enjoying GTA Online. Still, players get about a month to enjoy the game, which could be useful for determining whether you wish to purchase the title down the line.

At the very least, subscribers could get a juicy discount to help make the game more affordable.

What to do in GTA Online as a beginner

The following section is just about how you can earn money starting off (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a ton of content for gamers to enjoy. Cash can be earned through several activities, such as Sell Missions, VIP Work, or even GTA Online money glitches. If you're playing on the Xbox Series X|S version, you should have access to Career Builder, allowing you to do Sell Missions from the get-go.

Saving money to purchase a Kosatka would be wise since that would allow players to grind The Cayo Perico Heist, which is still one of the best moneymakers available in the game. You could also take advantage of the latest weekly update offerings, so check out the Rockstar Newswire every Thursday to learn more about any new content.

