Alleged GTA 6 actor Bryan Zampella gets imprinted on a fan's arm

People will seemingly get a tattoo of anything these days, as evident in a gamer getting an imprint of rumored GTA 6 actor Bryan Zampella. Remember that Bryan Zampella was never confirmed to be the voice actor for Jason, the protagonist of the upcoming game. He references the forthcoming game on social media, leading some players to wonder whether he's involved in Rockstar's hype-worthy project.

Still, a tattoo is quite the thing to put on oneself, mainly related to an unconfirmed rumor. If Bryan Zampella is de-confirmed as the actor for GTA 6's Jason, the imprint will serve a different purpose altogether. The actual image of this story can be seen in the following Tweet.

One fan got a tattoo of rumored GTA 6 actor Bryan Zampella

Mors Mutual Insurance @morsmutual_



is not even out yet and someone already tattooed Bryan Zampella, who some believe is the male protagonist Jason but already got discredited People are wild #GTA6 is not even out yet and someone already tattooed Bryan Zampella, who some believe is the male protagonist Jason but already got discredited People are wild 💀 #GTA6 is not even out yet and someone already tattooed Bryan Zampella, who some believe is the male protagonist Jason but already got discredited https://t.co/b0IvLqVRkT

The artwork of the imprint involving Bryan Zampella can be seen in the above embed. A person by the name of @mistercsabo shows somebody who got this tattoo on their leg to show support for the Blast Crew and Bryan Zampella. The latter person is best known for his potential involvement in GTA 6 and has otherwise been involved in some minor roles throughout the years, such as:

Mike in Fight of Fury

Assassin in Final Kill

Demon in Don't Kill It

Mario in Slob Wives

Prison Guard in NCIS: Los Angeles

The above Tweet reference that some people believe that Bryan Zampella is not the actor for GTA 6's Jason. New rumors often point to Matthew Metzger being the voice actor instead, but there's no confirmation.

A sheet of the original artwork by @mistercsabo can be seen in the above Instagram embed. It's a more precise and cleaner view of what the tattoo should look like. It does bear a resemblance to Bryan Zampella. The shirt shown here has the Miami vibes that gamers often associate with Vice City.

Rockstar Games had not formally announced GTA 6 before this article was written. It is unknown when the title will get a trailer, although leaks point toward a potential release date of 2024 or 2025. Only time will tell if those rumors are true.

The main game that still gets announcements from the company is Grand Theft Auto Online, which recently got the San Andreas Mercenaries update and still gets weekly updates.

Rumors of a different actor for GTA 6's Jason

This Reddit post is an example of how some gamers believe that Matthew Metzger is the actor for Jason in GTA 6. The main reason is the similar voices between the real-life person and the video game protagonist. However, there is always the possibility that such similarities are nothing more than a coincidence.

Many rumors about the upcoming game often fluctuate, so players should wait until more credible leaks emerge. Likewise, Rockstar Games could reveal more about this highly anticipated title in the forthcoming year or two. Until then, players can participate in speculative discussions or get tattoos related to the rumors of this upcoming project.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was a massive success, so it's no surprise that the hype tied to the next Grand Theft Auto game is through the roof for many people.

Poll : Would you personally get a tattoo of an actor on your body? Yes No 0 votes