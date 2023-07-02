Which is the fastest car in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update? (July 2023)

GTA Online has hundreds of cars in its catalog of vehicles, and the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update added some more into the mix. Each ride has its own set of characteristics, making them unique to each other. An ideal car should not only look good but also have a top speed that can help players leave their opponents in the dust.

Despite Rockstar removing tons of vehicles from the game, they’ve added the fastest car in GTA Online so far – the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. This article will share everything players must know about the new fastest car in GTA Online that players can get in July 2023.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest GTA Online car in 2023

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is considered the fastest car in GTA Online because of its performance capabilities. According to the testing done by famous analyst Broughy1322, the sports car can reach a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) and complete one lap time in 1:02.829. While the raw performance is lower than the iconic Grotti Vigilante, the Itali GTO Stinger TT surpasses the latter with the right set of HSW upgrades.

When the vehicle is installed with HSW Performance upgrades, its top speed exceeds a staggering 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h), making it the only car in the game that can reach that speed. No other HSW car in GTA Online competes with this amazing sports car. Here’s how it stands in the top 10 HSW vehicles in the game:

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT – 168.5 mph

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike – 157.7 mph

Declasse Vigero ZX – 157.5 mph

Benefactor Stirling GT – 156.8 mph

Karin S95 – 155.5 mph

Bravado Banshee – 153 mph

Principe Deveste Eight – 151.75 mph

Overflod Entity MT – 150.5 mph

Grotti Turismo Classic – 150.5 mph

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus – 146.25 mph

Thanks to its quick acceleration, it seems much quicker than Ocelot Virtue, making it highly competitive with some of the supercars in the game. This also makes it one of the best cars for getaway missions.

Everything else known about Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT so far

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a 2-door sports coupe that was added on June 13, 2023, as part of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. It has taken inspiration from the following real-life cars from Ferrari for different body parts:

Ferrari Roma – Overall Design

Overall Design Ferrari Monza SP – Front grille shape

Front grille shape Ferrari Purosangue – Headlights

Headlights Ferrari Portofino – Side vents

Side vents Ferrari 488 – Lower-rear portion

Lower-rear portion Ferrari 599 GTO – Rear vents

Overall, the sports car possesses a modern visual design that compliments its powerful performance.

If players are looking for the fastest car, they should buy the Itali GTO Stinger TT from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,380,000 while they wait for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

