5 best weapons to buy in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries patch is in its third week, and Rockstar Games released the new Independence Day update on June 29, 2023. This new release offers a chance to grab some rare and unique weapons that are not available throughout the year. Whether one likes rockets or good ol’ shotguns, now is the perfect time to collect some of the most impressive gear this game has to offer in 2023.

That being said, let’s learn about five of the best GTA Online weapons one should get before July 6, 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 best GTA Online weapons after San Andreas Mercenaries update (Independence Day event)

1) Musket

The Musket is a rare weapon only available during GTA Online Independence Day events. It is a single-round shotgun that resembles the real-life British Brown Bess musket, granting it a 19th-century feel.

The over-penetration of this gun's shots helps the musket ball to keep going after it has gone through the first target. This makes it incredibly powerful, and players can easily kill four NPCs with a single shot. Its large caliber also helps in leaving a bloody wound on the target. The shotgun is currently available at the Gun Van for a price of $13,500.

2) Firework Launcher

Firework Launcher is a limited-time weapon for those who love celebrations and fireworks. It is a heavy Rocket Launcher that can shoot one firework at a time with a reserve of 20 of them in total. The visual appearance of this special weapon resembles a cross between the WW-II era Panzerschreck and Panzerfaust.

When it comes to performance, players shouldn’t expect to damage anyone with it. The main purpose of this novelty item is to light up the night sky above Blaine County and Los Santos. It can be purchased from the GTA Online Gun Van for $65,000 or free this week.

3) Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer is a unique weapon in GTA Online in the Light Machine Gun class. It is a plasma rifle fitted with three barrels, a small-sized stock, and a drum-shaped ammo magazine. It seems to be inspired by the weapon used in Republican Space Rangers, an in-game cartoon show.

The Unholy Hellbringer offers the same kind of performance as a Combat MG with zero attachments. Despite it having low accuracy compared to the latter, both share the same recoil, rate of fire, damage rate, and range. This weapon can be bought from the Gun Van or Agency Armory for $404,100.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer, otherwise known as Raygun, is a special handgun that debuted in 2018 as part of the Arena War update. This small futuristic-looking blaster fires shots that look like glowing coils and explode in a blue blast.

The fire rate of this weapon is amazing. It can shoot a yellow glowing coil beam at an incredible speed of 425 mph (684 km/h). Although this gun doesn’t use any sort of traditional ammo, its shots get recharged after every two seconds.

Although this item's price of $359,100 can seem a bit high, players can use some GTA Online money glitches to be able to afford it.

5) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG is one of the new guns added to this game as part of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. This sub-machine gun is heavily inspired by the real-life Steyr TMP, a 9×19mm Parabellum-caliber machine pistol.

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, it offers a solid overall performance compared to other similar weapons in the game. Here’re some of its statistics based on the game files:

Accuracy - 35

Fire Rate - 80

Damage - 28

Clip Size - 33

Range - 30

Gamers can buy this firearm from the Gun Van seller this week for an amount of $292,500.

Players can collect all these aforementioned weapons and cause chaos on the streets of Los Santos while waiting patiently for Rockstar's next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Poll : 0 votes