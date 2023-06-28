Is it worth getting Pegassi Tempesta in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update?

Even after the removal of some vehicles in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update, this popular multiplayer game still offers hundreds of amazing cars to choose from, such as the Pegassi Tempesta. This is a two-door civilian supercar that was added to the game in 2016 as part of the Import/Export update. However, with so many other options available in 2023, one could wonder if it’s still worth getting.

With that in mind, let’s learn more about the Pegassi Tempesta supercar in GTA Online and see how it performs after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

GTA Online Pegassi Tempesta: Visual design, price, and more (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

The Pegassi Tempesta is one of the best cars in GTA Online for many reasons. Its primary design is directly inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Lamborghini Huracán, with some cues taken from the following vehicles for its different parts:

2 016 Lamborghini Centenario - Rear arches and side intakes

016 Lamborghini Centenario - Rear arches and side intakes 2014 Lotus Esprit concept - Hood vents, B-pillar, and rear cockpit window

2013 Lotus Elan concept - Front headlights, bumper, and hood line

The Tempesta possesses the following design characteristics, giving it a stylish look:

Front body

Trapezium central intake

Two smaller intakes with plastic details

Parallelogram-shaped carbon-fiber housings

Dual headlamps with turn signals below

The manufacturer’s emblem on the front trunk

A luggage compartment in the trunk

Side body

Market lights

Slightly flared fenders

Plastic details on the side skirts

Large-sized mirror wings with carbon-fiber frames

A set of rear ducts fitted with carbon-fiber separations

Curved-shaped cabin area

Carbon-fiber details below the windows

Angular lines around the side ducts (rear)

Rear body

Inset area with lamp units

Single red strip in the center

The manufacturer’s emblem on a thin vented section

Bulkier rear bumper with a large vented section

Rear carbon-fiber diffuser

Hexagon-shaped exhausts

Central license plate

Meshed sections around the middle of the diffuser

GTA Online players can get the Pegassis Tempesta from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,329,000.

How does the Pegassi Tempesta perform in GTA Online?

The Pegassi Tempesta is powered by a V8 engine with a six-speed transmission in an AWD layout. As tested by famous analyst and creator Broughy1322, the supercar can reach a staggering top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:00.803.

The Tempesta is considered one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the Super class. It offers excellent acceleration and tremendous cornering abilities. Players can use this ride in races, as it can compete easily with other cars like the X80 Proto and RE-7B.

If gamers are looking for a reliable but fast supercar, they won’t get disappointed with the Tempesta even in 2023. They can also claim a free bonus from Rockstar Games this month and get extra money to help themselves afford the amazing ride.

