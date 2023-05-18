GTA Online Tuners guide: 5 best cars for Street Racing

The best cars for the Tuners class in GTA Online don't always have the highest top speeds. While faster is typically better, there are other performance stats worth analyzing. For example, handling is significant in any race where the player has to make several sharp turns. Acceleration is also very important since there will be instances where you have to slow down your vehicle, lest you crash and lose more time in the long run.

Everything listed below should help you win the average Rockstar-created Street Race. It is important to note that the best cars here are recommended for street racing with just Tuners in mind. All these automobiles have different vehicle classes as well, but their performance there won't be as good.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

The five best Tuners for Street Races in GTA Online

5) Growler

A Growler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Legendary Motorsport describes this vehicle as:

"And you choose handling over speed, control over power, and principle over pleasure. You choose wisely. You choose the Pfister Growler."

However, GTA Online players who purchase this car should find that it's actually one of the fastest Tuners in the game right now. That aside, it is worth noting that the Growler is an underrated option for street races since both its recorded top speed and lap time are in the top four for its class.

It's often overlooked by the next four Tuners on this list, but skilled GTA Online players can certainly make the Growler work, especially compared to options left off this guide.

4) Jester RR

A Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Jester RR is the fastest Tuner in GTA Online, with an impressive top speed of 125 mph, making it the best option for street races without too many corners. That said, its amazing top speed can make it a victim of this class's usual liability to oversteer. Also, remember that the Jester RR is an RWD, which can be hard to get into for some players.

Besides that, the Jester RR is a phenomenal vehicle for those who know the tracks they're racing on and how they can use curb boosting and other intermediate to advanced techniques.

3) Vectre

A Vectre (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although its top speed is quite low compared to other Tuners in GTA Online, the Vectre has phenomenal acceleration to compensate for that drawback. It's also the heaviest car in its class, meaning that it's safer than other options for driving and is less likely to get pushed off by other vehicles operating at a similar top speed.

The only time the Vectre won't be good is if you ever do a race with too many straight roads to highlight the Vectre's unimpressive top speed. Otherwise, a skilled player can easily win with this vehicle.

2) Calico GTF

A Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA Online players want a Tuner that's good for virtually every type of race, then the Calico GTF is a top contender. The only downside is that it's the most expensive option, costing $1,995,000 at its default price, but its Trade Price is $1,496,250. It's not too expensive, especially considering the exceptional performance.

The Calico GTF has great acceleration, high top speed, and solid handling, all essential traits for being successful in a street race. Just get used to braking a bit while attempting some sharp turns, and you should be fine. This fan-favorite vehicle can be hard for new players, but any competent driver will love how good it is in its class.

1) Sultan RS Classic

A Sultan RS Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Based on Broughy1322's data, the Sultan RS Classic has the best lap time overall for a Tuner, with a record of 1:03.397. Its top speed is also pretty solid at 117.5 mph, meaning this vehicle is also good for street races where there is a focus on driving in a straight line.

The Sultan RS Classic is ultimately a top-tier option for GTA Online players to consider. It's not too expensive compared to alternatives, and the performance stats are all-around good. Anybody who has driven the other Sultan vehicles should already feel at home with the Sultan RS Classic.

