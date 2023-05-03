5 biggest mistakes beginners usually make in GTA Online

While every new GTA Online player has to start somewhere, it's best to avoid certain mistakes in the game. This article lists some common blunders that novices to the title often make. It's worth mentioning that not every single beginner replicates these mistakes, so there is a chance that you might not have done them yourself.

All these errors are easy to fix. Hence, players don't have to worry about some of the GTA Online content being too difficult for them to understand. As long as they know the cause of these beginner mistakes, it shouldn't take long for them to avoid repeating them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Wasting money and other common beginner mistakes in GTA Online

1) Pausing the game out in the open

Pausing somewhere safe is smart (Image via Rockstar Games)

In most single-player games, pausing puts everything on hold. GTA Online is a multiplayer game where this isn't true. If you pause the game while your character is out in the open, don't be surprised to find out that somebody eliminated you.

The pause menu does have some useful things hidden behind it, but stopping other players and NPCs from acting out isn't one of them. If you need to access the pause menu, make sure to be somewhere safe, like an interior of a building.

2) Doing everything in a Public Session

Solo Public Sessions might seem okay, but somebody can join randomly when you least expect it (Image via Rockstar Games)

A common beginner mistake in GTA Online is trying to do everything in a Public Session. These lobbies are the default options that beginners usually log in to, but they are often full of other players. Unfortunately, those people are bound to be far more skilled than a noob is, meaning they could potentially grief newcomers.

If you're constantly getting wrecked by other players, stick to an Invite Only Session. Alternatively, turn on Passive Mode if you're doing something where that's possible.

3) Wasting money

Be smart with your money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This beginner mistake might seem vague at first, but there are some objectively superior ways to use one's own money in GTA Online. For example, spending $2,200,000 on a Kosatka to grind The Cayo Perico Heist is a brilliant investment. By comparison, buying a Virtue when you can get it for free is a complete waste.

Likewise, some players who buy other niche cars or a ton of expensive clothes will find themselves behind those who are smarter with their spending. Generally speaking, beginners just need a few good weapons, one competent vehicle, and something to make money off of (Kosatka or businesses, depending on your playstyle).

4) Not doing research

The Cayo Perico Heist has plenty to look up for first-time players (Image via Rockstar Games)

One common complaint in the GTA Online community is that some players are just bad at the game. This issue isn't always tied to one's skill, per se. Sometimes, it's simply because a player has no idea what they're doing. A good example would be in heists, where players invite random people to do it with them.

It only takes one person to mess everything up because they tried rushing through the job without knowing the optimal strategies. GTA Online is an old game with a ton of video and text guides, so use them before blindly trying something. Not to mention, you could save money by researching what's good and what's bad could help you avoid bad purchases.

5) Not taking advantage of weekly updates

An example of a job that had buffed money and RP from the April 27 update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most Thursdays introduce a new weekly update for GTA Online players to enjoy. These often include:

Certain activities getting boosted GTA$ and RP

Discounts that can save gamers a ton of money

Freebies and the occasional cash bonuses

If you need a break from running a business from Career Builder or other grinding activities, then check out what's giving extra money this week. Simply typing Rockstar Games Newswire into a search engine will provide you with the official website where all the latest update information is covered.

Occasionally, there will be major updates that can drastically change GTA Online. It's in a beginner's best interest to always stay up-to-date.

