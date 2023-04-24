5 best tuner cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features various car types, including sports, luxury, and SUVs. One of them is the tuner category, introduced to the game in 2021. Tuner cars are relatively affordable civilian vehicles with good speed and build quality. Following The Last Dose update, the car count in GTA Online has increased even further.

Currently, there are 19 tuner cars available in the game, which can complicate comparisons. To clarify any confusion, here is a list of the top five tuner cars based on their top speed.

Pfister Growler and four best tuner cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

5) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is a sports and tuner JDM car in GTA Online. It has a compact build inspired by the real-life car Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. The Futo GTX's top speed has been recorded as 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h, which places it fifth on this list.

With impressive acceleration, this vehicle is ideal for players seeking a fast car. Those interested in the Karin Futo GTX can purchase it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos' website for $1,590,000. They can also unlock its Trade Price of $1,192,500 by leveling up their RP.

4) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF is also a sports and tuner car in GTA Online. It has a fluidic design and is based on the real-life Toyota Celica. The Calico GTF can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h, which is even faster than the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online.

This JDM car is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and is listed at $1,995,000. By leveling up their RP, players can also unlock its Trade Price of $1,496,250.

3) Pfister Growler

Based on the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman, the Pfister Growler is another sports and tuner car available in the online version of the game. It is faster than the Calico GTF by a slight margin, with a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h. It also has great acceleration and has been rated 83.44 out of 100 on Rockstar Games' official website.

The Pfister Growler is also cheaper than the previous entry, costing only $1,627,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. Like all other tuner cars, the Growler's Trade Price of $1,220,050 can also be unlocked by increasing RP levels.

2) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet is one of the most well-known cars in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Its variant, the Comet S2 is among the best tuner Cars in GTA Online. It looks like a compact version of the Growler and is based on the real-life Porsche 992.

With an excellent top speed of 123.00 mph or 197.95 km/h, the Pfister Comet S2's acceleration has been rated 86.50 out of 100, making it incredibly fast. Those interested can purchase this vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $1,878,000 or for a Trade Price of $1,408,500 by leveling up their RP.

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is the best tuner car in GTA Online. It has an ultra-modern look and is based on the real-life Toyota Supra. The vehicle achieves a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h, placing it at the top of this list. While the brakes are average, the Jester RR is easy to maneuver, even at high speeds.

Players can purchase this sports and tuner car from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,970,000. While it is quite expensive, they can level up their RP to unlock its GTA Online Trade Price of 1,477,500.

Poll : How often do you use Tuner Cars? Regularly Occasionally 0 votes