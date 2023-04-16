5 slowest tuners in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

GTA Online has seen numerous changes with the release of The Last Dose update. These include updates to the performance and capabilities of various vehicles, like the Tuner cars that were released in the Los Santos Tuners update. There are a total of 19 such vehicles in the game.

For avid players and enthusiasts alike, this information is crucial for making informed decisions on which cars to invest in for their virtual garages. In this article, we will focus on the five slowest tuners in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Slowest Tuner cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update: Emperor Vectre, Ubermacht Cypher, and more

1) Emperor Vectre (115.25 mph)

The Emperor Vectre is a sports car that was introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. It is based on the real-life Lexus RC F and features a low-burbling V8 engine and an 8-speed gearbox in a front-engine, four-wheel-drive configuration with 30% front and 70% rear distribution.

The Vectre is known for its excellent acceleration off the line, allowing players to quickly gain speed. However, it falls short in terms of top speed, and doesn't reach very high numbers compared to other models in the game.

Despite its lack of top speed, the Emperor Vectre makes up for it shortfall with its impressive handling and stability through corners. It can outmaneuver other cars from the Los Santos Tuners update, such as the Jester RR and Euros, making it a great choice for those who prioritize nimble handling and stability in tight turns.

Overall, the Emperor Vectre is a notable addition to the GTA Online vehicle roster. It offers players a unique driving experience with its balanced combination of acceleration, handling, and stability.

2) Ubermacht Cypher (113.50 mph)

The Ubermacht Cypher is a sports car that was introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Based on the real-life BMW M2 (F87), it offers players a decent option for street racing with its good acceleration, top speed, and handling around turns. However, caution must be exercised when driving on bumpy roads or curbs, as the Cypher can bottom out.

Under the hood, it features an engine model similar to the Rebla GTS and comes with a 6-speed gearbox in a front engine and rear-wheel drive layout. While it may not be the fastest tuner in GTA Online, the Cypher's performance capabilities make it a viable choice for players looking to compete in street races and show off their driving skills in the virtual world.

3) Dinka Kanjo SJ (107.25 mph)

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is a two-door coupe in GTA Online, introduced as part of The Criminal Enterprises update in September 2022. It is modeled after the Honda Civic (EJ/EM) coupe and features a transversely mounted 4-cylinder engine and a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, front-wheel-drive configuration.

While its handling is agile, its acceleration and speed are below average when compared to other coupes in the game. It is prone to wheelspin during takeoff and has low durability, with bodywork that can easily detach in the event of a rollover or hard collision.

In summary, the Dinka Kanjo SJ in GTA Online is a compact coupe with a front-wheel-drive layout, modeled after the Honda Civic, but with below-average acceleration and speed.

Its handling is nimble, but it has some drawbacks, including wheelspin during takeoff, poor durability, and easily detachable bodywork. Players should consider these factors when choosing to invest in this vehicle for their virtual garage in GTA Online.

4) Vulcan Warrener HKR (106.50 mph)

The Vulcar Warrener HKR is a light pick-up/utility vehicle introduced in the Grand Theft Auto Online Los Santos Tuners update. The Warrener HKR is based on a Nissan/Datsun Sunny pick-up with a Skyline C10 GTR front transplant, also known as a Hakotora.

The car is known for its high acceleration and good top speed, though its high torque can make it prone to spinouts, requiring cautious driving to maintain control. Its responsive handling and excellent braking, thanks to its lightweight and rear-wheel drive, make it a popular choice among those who enjoy nimble and agile vehicles in GTA Online.

Powered by an inline-4 engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the Vulcar Warrener HKR offers a unique blend of performance and style, drawing inspiration from classic Japanese cars. Whether you're using it for utility purposes or hitting the streets of Los Santos in style, it is a notable addition to the world of GTA Online tuners, offering players a fun and thrilling driving experience.

5) Dinka Postlude (103 mph)

The Dinka Postlude is a compact coupe featured in Grand Theft Auto Online, released as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Based on the first generation Honda Prelude (SN), it features a soft suspension and low overall grip, making it prone to oversteering and difficult to control at high speeds.

It is also a front-wheel-drive with an open differential, resulting in one wheel spinning during aggressive cornering at low speeds. Additionally, the Postlude lacks power and has slow acceleration, taking a long time to reach its top speed.

Powered by a 4-cylinder engine and equipped with a 5-speed gearbox, the Dinka Postlude is known for its softer suspension and lack of grip. Thus, it is the slowest Tuner in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Its design and performance characteristics are reminiscent of the first-generation Honda Prelude, making it a popular choice for car enthusiasts looking for a nostalgic experience in the virtual world of GTA Online. However, players should be aware of its limitations in terms of speed and handling when considering it for their in-game garage.

