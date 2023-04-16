5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)

GTA Online offers many of the fastest vehicles, including fan-favorite sports cars. These unique automobiles perform well and cost much less than supercars while providing a satisfying driving experience. However, some players are bound to go unnoticed by some players due to the abundance of available vehicles. Rockstar has also added new sports cars with the latest Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update. Now, new doesn’t always mean the best, and gamers should know which vehicles are the quickest in the category.

That being said, let’s learn about five of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online that one should know about. The below-listed cars are ranked based on data analyzed by the famous creator Broughy1322.

ZR380 and 4 other sports cars added in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked according to top speeds

5) Coquette D10

Manufacturer – Invetero

Top Speed – 130 mph

Vehicle Type – Civilian car

The Coquette D10 is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in sports class available since the Los Santos Summer Special update. Its appearance is primarily based on Chevrolet Corvette C8 and C7.

On the performance front, it possesses excellent acceleration and an impressive top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h). Veteran players can also slide the car when taking a corner with it, reducing the rate lost at every turn. Crash deformation is also found to be exceptional for such a high-performance sports car that can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,510,000.

4) Corsita

Manufacturer – Lampadati

Top Speed – 131.3 mph

Vehicle Type – Civilian car

The Corsita is a 2-seater GTA Online sports car added to The Criminal Enterprises update last year. It is famously inspired by the Maserati MC20 and powered by a V12 engine with an 8-speed transmission.

It has the fifth-highest top speed of 131.3 mph (211.3 km/h) in sports class vehicles, making it quicker than the Torero XO. It performs well on straight roads, and gamers can find its handling responsive most of the time. The stylish-looking vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

3) Itali RSX

Manufacturer – Grotti

Top Speed – 135.3 mph

Vehicle Type – Civilian car

The Itali RSX is a 2-door Berlinetta-style sports car in GTA Online that was added with The Cayo Perico Heist update. It is based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Ferrari F8 Tributo.

The vehicle runs on a V12 engine, giving it enough power to perform exceptionally during a landrace. It can achieve the third-highest top speed of 135.3 mph (217.8 km/h) in the sports category. It comes very close to Pariah on straight roads thanks to its better-than-average acceleration. Gamers can buy it for $3,465,000 - $2,598,750 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Pariah

Manufacturer – Ocelot

Top Speed – 136 mph

Vehicle Type – Civilian car

Ocelot Pariah is one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online that falls into the sports category. Being added with The Doomsday Heist update, the vehicle resembles the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato and runs on a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine.

It’s famous for its staggering top speed of 136 mph (218.8 km/h). It can easily compete with any car that doesn’t have a rocket booster strapped to the back. Players can easily rely on Pariah for their daily hustle and land racing. Interested buyers can get it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000.

1) ZR380

Manufacturer – Annis

Top Speed – 140.5 mph

Vehicle Type – Civilian car

The ZR380 is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online that can be used for Arena War. It is heavily inspired by the Nissan 350Z and powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine with two cold-air intake systems.

It easily beats all other sports cars thanks to its mind-blowing top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h). With decent acceleration, good resistance to collisions, and some ramming capabilities, this is one vehicle that players must not miss the great sports car and purchase from the Arena War website for $2,138,640 - $1,608,000.

All of the above sports cars are the best choices for getaway missions, and it won’t be surprising if Rockstar decides to add some of them to the upcoming GTA 6 as well.

