Why players should avoid Karin Boor in GTA Online The Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Drip Feed revealed all the vehicles to be included in Los Santos Drug Wars beforehand. Here are all of them:

Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle car)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle car)

Toundra Panthere (Sports car)

Weeny Issi Rally (Rally car)

Zirconium Journey II (Vans)

BF Surfer Custom (Vans)

Overflod Entity MT (Super car)

MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

Manchez Scout C (Motorcycle)

Ocelot Virtue (Supercar)

Karin Boor (Off-Road car)

Willar Eudora (Muscle car)

Karin Hotring Everon (Sports car)

While most of those vehicles gradually made their way into the game, the release of the Karin Boor was delayed time and again. Finally, on April 13, 2023, Rockstar Games added the much-awaited vehicle to GTA Online. However, it can be argued that its performance hasn't been worth the wait.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Karin Boor in GTA Online The Last Dose update is not worth it on a normal day

The Karin Boor falls under the Off-Road category of cars in GTA Online. Its design is fairly compact and robust, having been inspired by the real-life second-generation Subaru BRAT. The vehicle can only seat two people at maximum.

The specialty of Off-Road cars is their ability to maintain a solid grip on uneven and rugged terrain. Unfortunately, the Karin Boor's traction is just above average, and players will have to put in a little effort to maintain balance. In addition, its braking system is really poor, which can also prove to be a major problem.

According to Rockstar Games' official website, here are the Karin Boor's stats on a scale of 100:

Speed - 79.95

Acceleration - 66.75

Braking - 22.67

Handling - 62. 58

Overall - 57.98

While its speed rating might not seem bad, the Karin Boor can be considered relatively slow in-game. As per the game files, its top speed is just 92.58 mph or 149.00 km/h.

Even with a robust build, the Karin Boor is not very durable. Upon upgrading its armor to its maximum capacity from Los Santos Customs, the vehicle can withstand the following:

Homing Launcher/Jet Missiles/Opresser Homing Missiles: 1

RPG/Grenades/Sticky Bomb/MOC Canon: 1

Explosive Rounds: 2

Tank Cannon: 1

Anti Aircraft Dual 20mm FLAK: 1

These statistics are not up to the mark and remain the same whether a player upgrades the car's armor or not. Additionally, there is no option to make it bulletproof.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and free to GTA+ Members: Venture off the beaten track in the Karin Boor, a versatile Off-Road vehicle made for the undefinable.Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and free to GTA+ Members: rsg.ms/81c9f26 Venture off the beaten track in the Karin Boor, a versatile Off-Road vehicle made for the undefinable.Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and free to GTA+ Members: rsg.ms/81c9f26 https://t.co/vBtUW1AEYJ

Among all these shortcomings, the Karin Boor's price tag of $1,280,000 is the biggest reason why players should avoid getting it in GTA Online: The Last Dose. With such mediocre performance, players are better off spending that kind of money elsewhere.

Having said that, GTA+ subscribers can get the Karin Boor for free from Southern San Andreas Super Autos this month. Since this is the case, they can consider adding it to their collection. Otherwise, the vehicle is not worth its hefty price.

