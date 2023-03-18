How GTA Online has become a single-player game over the years

Over the years, GTA Online has evolved from a multiplayer experience to a single-player game with online elements. While the title was initially designed to be a multiplayer gaming experience where players could complete missions together, it has gradually shifted its focus towards single-player content.

With the advent of amazing DLC updates, like the recently released Last Dose update, with praiseworthy storylines, Rockstar has tried to cut off multiplayer necessities during in-game sessions. This was done to ensure a smooth transition from multiplayer to single-player experiences.

This article explores how this massive shift in audience emerged in the best-selling Rockstar game title.

Understanding GTA Online's focus on single-player gameplay experience

Updates like Last Dose and focus on single-player content

One of the primary reasons for this shift in GTA Online is the introduction of various updates that added more single-player content.

Since the release of popular updates like Cayo Perico Heist and the Contract DLC, developers began focusing on single-player experiences like heists, businesses (Acid Lab in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC), and missions that players could complete solo.

For example, the Last Dose missions can be done entirely solo, without the need for other players to join the mission lobbies. This allows one to play and enjoy the game without teaming up.

GTA Online's Design Director Scott Butchard told GamesRadar+ in an interview:

"As time went on, we realized so much of the experience works better when we provide more potential to enjoy the game on an individual level, and that the core experience can then be changed and improved upon by playing with others."

He reckons the introduction of single-player content like heists enhances individual experiences in GTA Online.

Customized and closer-to-reality experience

Moreover, the game's developers introduced various tools and features that allowed players to customize their experience, making it more tailored to their personal preferences.

Players could purchase vehicles, properties, and businesses and customize them to suit their style. This allowed them to have more control over their experience and make their mark in the game without relying on others.

The Last Dose update is a recent example of the variety of content added to the game. The Acid Lab business, released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, was tuned for individual experiences. Players could now rely on their own work to make good money.

Over the years, GTA Online has evolved from a multiplayer experience to a single-player game with online elements. This shift has made the game more accessible to those who can't team up, allowing them to have customized experiences.

This important decision at Rockstar Games has allowed the game to cater to a wider audience and become more accessible to solo enthusiasts. Last Dose DLC is an amazing example of how they balanced the scales of individual and collaborative gameplay.

Poll : Which gameplay mode do you prefer in GTA Online? Single-player Multiplayer 0 votes