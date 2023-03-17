GTA Online Ocelot Virtue is finally out: Performance, price, and more

The Ocelot Virtue is finally available in GTA Online after today's latest Last Dose weekly update. It is a brand new vehicle as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed content that was previously leaked for quite some time. It costs $2,980,000 from Legendary Motorsport; however, players can get it for free by completing all First and Last Dose missions as hosts.

There’s no doubt that the new ride looks exotic, but the real question is what’s under its hood. With that being said, here’s a quick rundown of Ocelot Virtue’s performance in GTA Online:

Price – $2,980,000 - $2,235,000

$2,980,000 - $2,235,000 Top Speed – 99.82 mph (160.65 km/h)

99.82 mph (160.65 km/h) Lap Time – 0:59:293

0:59:293 Vehicle Class – Super

The top speed doesn’t seem to be a reason to buy the Ocelot Virtue without any performance upgrades, yet it is still a great collectible ride for those who want to expand their car collection.

Ocelot Virtue debuts in GTA Online Last Dose – Performance, price, and review

A screenshot of the new Ocelot Virtue car (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who want to buy a new vehicle can do so by following the below-mentioned steps after completing the Last Dose - BDKD mission:

Open the Internet via phone Click on the Legendary Motorsport in-game website Ocelot Virtue can be found at the top of the list It will cost $2,980,000 (Trade price - $2,235,000)

According to Legendary Motorsport, the electric car offers pretty good performance. However, in-game statistics cannot be trusted completely, and manual analysis is always more useful.

Ocelot Virtue's performance after the GTA Online Last Dose update

Within the entire gaming community, Broughy1322’s data is considered the most reliable for the true performance of GTA Online’s vehicles. For example, the game suggests that the electric car can reach up to 99.82 mph (160.65 km/h).

However, evidence shows its maximum speed is around 119.3 mph (192.0 km/h) with a full upgrade. The next step is determining how this vehicle stands out against other high-speed cars in the game.

According to Broughy1322’s data, here’re the ranking placement of Ocelot Virtue in the Super Class vehicles:

Lap Time: 11th

11th Top Speed: 52nd

The surprisingly good acceleration of Ocelot Virtue makes it compete with other Super class vehicles like Pegassi Torero XO. However, considering its top speed, it’s still not recommended for straight-road racing.

Although it has a similar top speed to Coil Cyclone II, the latter can be upgraded with HSW upgrades giving it an enormous edge over Virtue.

Is it worth getting Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online?

An image of Ocelot Virtue released by Rockstar Games in their latest Newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though it’s not a meta-defining vehicle in the game, it is still a decent vehicle that can be upgraded with Imani-Tech upgrades. It’s absolutely worth getting it for free by completing all five Last Dose missions for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

