New GTA+ membership benefits and rewards revealed (March 16 - April 12, 2023)

GTA Online has just received The Last Dose update as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars, starting a brand new GTA+ membership event for March.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can earn a lot of exclusive benefits and cool rewards this month by subscribing to it, including a new free car, liveries, clothing items, and extra cash rewards.

The event will be available through April 12, 2023, and GTA+ members can claim their benefits and perks anytime during this period. This article will share everything they will receive as part of the new membership rewards and benefits by almost the middle of next month.

Rockstar Games gives free Virtue car and more with GTA+ membership benefits (March 16 to April 12, 2023)

Supercharge your GTA Online experience with GTA+ and get the exemplary new Ocelot Virtue Supercar. And get a host of other great benefits including exclusive liveries, the Agency Vehicle Workshop, and much more.

GTA Plus members will be getting a lot of exciting benefits this month as Rockstar Games finally released the GTA Online Last Dose update. Here’s a complete list of exclusive perks that those who have subscribed can enjoy starting today:

Free rewards

Ocelot Virtue car

Agency Vehicle Workshop

CEO/VIP abilities

Vehicle Requests

$500,000

3x cash and RP

Hotring Circuit Races

Fooligan Jobs (this week only)

2x cash and RP

Deadline Adversary Mode

Fooligan Jobs

Free Clothing items:

Gray Yeti Combat Shirt & Battle Pants

Pink Floral Tech Demon

Exclusive free liveries for the Virtue:

Ocelot Racing

Jackal Racing

75% discount

Arena Proximity Mines

Ram Weapons

Armor Plating

40% discount

Imani Tech Missile Lock-On Jammer

Imani Tech Remote Control Unit

Apart from the exclusive membership benefits, members can also enjoy other Last Dose rewards this week.

The Last Dose event kicks off today with new rewards

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its explosive finale in The Last Dose, with five new missions leading you down an action-packed rabbit hole in the culmination of this two-part story.

Grand Theft Auto Online players can now earn additional free rewards by completing some challenges through March 29, 2023. Here’s a list of the no-cost items that can be claimed after the latest Last Dose update:

Black Enema Flourish Ski mask – Resupply Acid Lab and complete a Sell Mission

Resupply Acid Lab and complete a Sell Mission Floral Güffy Pool Sliders – Complete “This is an Intervention” Last Dose mission

Complete “This is an Intervention” Last Dose mission Lime Leopard Slab cap and Canvas Shoes - Finish all Last Dose missions

Finish all Last Dose missions Teal Enema Flourish Ski Mask - Complete a daily Stash House mission

Once earned, these items will be delivered to eligible players within 10 days of completion. They will also be able to earn 2x cash by playing both First Dose and Last Dose missions for the next two weeks.

