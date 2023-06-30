GTA Online Gun Van Location (June 30, 2023): 5 things to buy from the sale today

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Gun Van is best known for offering a variety of weapons at generous discounts. However, Rockstar Games has designed it in such a way that the vehicle changes its location after every 24 hours. Where it sets up shop next is unknown to all except the van's driver. As earning an income in this game can be challenging, players usually want to save money wherever they can.

Unfortunately, the vehicle's coordinates remain hidden unless one gets close enough. To assist players, this article will reveal the Gun Van's location for today, June 30, 2023, and five things to buy from it.

The GTA Online Gun Van is at the Mirror Park location today, June 30, 2023

The Gun Van parked behind Hearty Taco (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Grand Theft Auto Online Gun Van can be found at the Mirror Park location today, June 30, 2023. It will be parked in Hearty Taco's parking lot behind the building, which is pretty easy to spot.

Those unfamiliar with Los Santos' districts can use the following image to pinpoint the Gun Van's exact coordinates in their respective game maps:

The Gun Van's location in Mirror Park (Image via GTA Wiki)

For regular players, the Gun Van stays hidden by default. However, once they get close enough, a black van icon appears on the mini-map, marking the vehicle's exact spot in Rockstar Games' title.

On the other hand, the Gun Van is always visible to GTA + subscribers. This service is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, costing $5.99 monthly. Besides this vehicle's location, there are various other perks for its subscribers, which rotate every month.

Similarly, the contents of the Gun Van also change after every GTA Online weekly update. To access its catalog, approach the vehicle on foot and press the prompted button.

Here is everything being offered in the van this week:

Pool Cue (melee)

Minigun

Up-n-Atomizer

Widowmaker

Unholy Hellbringer

Tactical SMG

Firework Launcher

Musket

Service Carbine

Proximity Mine

Sticky Bomb

Grenade

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

The new Tactical SMG (Image via GTA Wiki)

Out of all the aforementioned options, here are the best five things to buy from the sale today:

Musket - A vintage rifle inspired by the actual 19th Century Flintlock Musket. It has a slow firing rate but extremely high damage in the game. Widowmaker - A futuristic iteration of the classic Minigun that fires laser beams rapidly. Up-n-Atomizer - A futuristic pistol that shoots energy beams capable of blowing away cars and NPCs alike. As there is no ammunition for it, players don't have to worry about reloading. Tactical SMG - A brand new SMG added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update that features a quick firing rate. Sticky Bomb - An explosive that sticks to any surface and denotes at players' will.

While most of these weapons are also available at Ammu-Nation stores, the Gun Van offers them at significantly discounted rates.

