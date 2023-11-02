List of all Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online, ranked according to top speed

GTA Online offers a wide range of customization offers to increase both the performance and the looks of a vehicle. But the Imani Tech upgrades are considered one of the best that the game has to offer. Unfortunately, these can only be equipped on 14 specific vehicles in the online multiplayer, giving them an advantage over the others.

The best and the most useful upgrade that Imani Tech offers is the Missile Lock-on Jammer. It stops the Homing Missiles from locking onto the vehicles, giving enough time to escape the griefers. On top of that, players can also get the Remote Control upgrade that will allow them to remotely operate their vehicle without having to face any danger.

Since the Imani Tech upgrades can be purchased at a 30% discounted price this week, it is the perfect time for everyone to get them. It is also best to equip these upgrades on a fast car. This article lists all the vehicles that have this customization option.

Ranking all the Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online from slowest to fastest

14) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is an armored weaponized vehicle in GTA Online that can get the Imani Tech upgrades in the game. It comes at a price tag of $1,710,000, and can move at a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h). This makes it one of the best-armored vehicles in GTA Online, albeit a bit slow.

13) Declasse Granger 3600LX

Inspired by the real-life 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, the Declasse Granger 3600LX can be purchased in Grand Theft Auto Online for $2,000,000. It is capable of reaching a top speed of 96.75 mph (155.70 km/h), which is not slow considering all the armor upgrades.

12) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Available at a price tag of $1,485,000, the Maibatsu MonstroCiti can go to 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h), making it suitable for almost any condition. It is based on the real-life 1997-99 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W), and can be purchased for $1,485,000 in the game.

11) Obey Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT is an armored sports car capable of reaching a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) without a hitch. Based on the real-life Audi e-Tron GT, this vehicle can equip the Missile Lock-on Jammer, can be controlled remotely, and is available for purchase for $1,795,000.

10) Penaud La Coureuse

Capable of reaching a top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h), the Penaud La Coureuse comes at a price tag of $1,990,000 in GTA Online. It's based on the real-life 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E, and can equip the Missile Lock-on Jammer.

9) Enus Jubilee

Spending $1,650,000 will get players the Enus Jubilee in GTA Online, which is capable of going 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h). Since it is based on the real-life Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it has great looks, and can use the Imani Tech upgrades as well.

8) Enus Deity

The Enus Deity is a muscle car that can go 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h), and comes for $1,845,000 in GTA Online. Rockstar Games picked up the real-life Bentley Flying Spur as a model to design this vehicle. This is also one of the reasons why it looks so simple yet elegant.

7) Bravado Greenwood

The Bravado Greenwood is a quick car that is capable of reaching a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h). With all the other upgrades, it offers good protection against explosives. This 4th Generation Dodge Monaco-inspired vehicle comes for $1,465,000 in the game.

6) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is another muscle car that can equip the Imani Tech upgrade, and comes at a price tag of $2,140,000. Based on the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, it can reach a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h), and 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h) with the PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X-exclusive HSW upgrades in GTA Online.

5) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue takes the fifth place on the list with a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). Although it costs a pocket-ripping $2,980,000, it can be obtained for free by completing the First and the Last Dose missions of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

4) Annis 300R

Capable of reaching a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h), the Annis 300R was priced at $2,075,000 until 2022, when Rockstar Games removed it from the stores. Since it cannot be purchased any longer, only players who already own this vehicle can equip the Imani Tech upgrades from the Agency Vehicle Workshop.

3) Dewbauchee Champion

This Aston Martin Victor-inspired car can reach a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h), and comes at a whopping $3,750,000. It can use the Imani Tech upgrades to dodge Homing Missiles, and can be obtained for a discounted price during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

2) Bravado Buffalo STX

Although the Bravado Buffalo STX is a muscle car, it is still capable of reaching a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) and can be purchased in Grand Theft Auto Online for $2,150,000. Equipping it with the Imani Tech upgrades makes it a great car to use.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Ferrari Roma-inspired Itali GTO Stinger TT is capable of reaching a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) normally, but it can be pushed to a crazy 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) by using the HSW mods. It also costs $2,380,000 in the game, making it one of the most expensive cars in GTA Online.

So, these are all the Imani Tech upgrades-compatible vehicles in the game. With the GTA 6 release date still unclear, fans are hoping that the developers will add at least some of these cars to the upcoming title.

