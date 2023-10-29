5 fastest HSW cars to collect in GTA Online, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has a variety of modifications that allow a vehicle to exceed its limits. Available for the Next-Gen console version of the game, this performance mod boosts the base top speed and acceleration of selected vehicles, making them go faster than before. Although there are only 19 vehicles that can equip this mod, five of them make the best use of the boost.

Since it can be a little difficult to choose the best car out of the lot, a lot of players make a mistake and inevitably waste their money. To prevent this from happening, it is best to do proper research before investing in any big deals in the online multiplayer.

This is also quite important because most of the HSW modification-compatible cars cost a lot of bucks just for the base model and then an additional cost for the upgrades. So, to help you out, this article lists the five HSW cars to belong in everyone's garage.

Ranking the top five fastest HSW cars in GTA Online

5) Bravado Banshee

Based on the real-life Dodge Viper, the Bravado Banshee is the first car on the list. Although the base model can be purchased for a mere price of $105,000, the HSW upgrade costs a whopping $1,840,000.

After installing the upgrades, Bravado Banshee is capable of reaching a top speed of 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h). The base acceleration also receives a boost making it a quick vehicle capable of taking off on a go and maintaining the high speed without a hitch.

4) Karin S95

Available at a price tag of $1,995,000, Karin S95 is one good-looking car in GTA Online. Although the HSW upgrade for the vehicle only costs $525,000, it is more than enough to give wings to this car.

Karin S95 is capable of achieving a top speed of 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h) making this Toyota GT86-inspired car a top pick among the vehicle enthusiasts of the online multiplayer.

Gamers can be seen driving around Los Santos in this car during the GTA Online Halloween 2023 festivities due to its other available modifications.

3) Benefactor Stirling GT

The Benefactor Stirling GT is a Sports Classic car in GTA Online that is compatible with the HSW modifications. This beautiful vehicle comes at a price tag of $975,000 and can be purchased from the Vinewood Car Club. To equip the required upgrade, players will need to spend an extra $900,000.

Based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300SL, 300 SLR, and Alfa Romeo Disco Volante, the Stirling GT is undoubtedly one of the best-looking vehicles in GTA Online.

After equipping the HSW mods, this car is capable of reaching a top speed of 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h).

2) Declasse Vigero ZX

Not a lot of muscle cars in GTA Online have the reputation of being fast and furious. But, Declasse Vigero ZX will turn the table and leave everyone in the dust.

This vehicle is capable of zooming at a top speed of 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) making it extremely quick.

Although gamers will need to spend a big sum of $1,947,000 at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos stores to obtain this vehicle, it is worth the money. Further, after spending an additional amount of $550,000 on the HSW mods, this Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI-inspired vehicle will be all set to rule the streets.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT takes the first spot on the list with a mind-numbing top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). This also makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online which in itself is a big achievement.

Based on the real-life Ferrari Roma, the base version of the car comes at a price tag of $2,380,000 with another $1,418,000 for the HSW Upgrades. The price is quite high but also quite perfect for this speed monster. Players suffering from low income can invest in some good businesses in GTA Online to earn money and purchase this car.

Poll : Do you own any of the HSW cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes