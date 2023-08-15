5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online, ranked (August 2023)

GTA Online has a huge demand for sports cars, and many players prefer to use them as daily drivers. Sports cars are known for their performance and distinct aesthetic. Rockstar Games also offers a large selection of sports cars (104), which is more than any other vehicle class in the multiplayer game. However, all the cars have different stats and power outputs.

Unfortunately, there is no proper mechanism in the game to determine a car’s performance before making a purchase. This often forces players to experiment with multiple cars. This article lists and ranks the five fastest sports cars in GTA Online that players can buy in August 2023.

Note: The top speeds of the vehicles are measured by YouTuber Broughy1322.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Ocelot Pariah, and three other fast sports cars in GTA Online in August 2023

5) Lampadati Corsita

The Lampadati Corsita is a stylish sports car in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 131.30 mph or 211.31 km/h when fully upgraded. It is based on the real-life Maserati MC20 and features a rounded aerodynamic design. It is also one of the highly customizable cars in the multiplayer game.

The engine bay at the back houses a powerful V12 engine coupled with an eight-speed transmission box. The car has a rear-wheel drive layout which helps it to finish a lap in 1:02.262 minutes. Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsports for $1,795,000.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest car in GTA Online in 2023. However, it requires certain conditions and upgrades for the said performance output. It is an HSW-upgradable car that can reach a top speed of 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h. However, its normal top speed for most players is 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h.

GTA Online players can also equip the car with Imani Tech upgrades that add armor, a Missile Lock-on Jammer, and secondary weapons to it. The Itali GTO Stinger TT can tank up to 12 homing missiles and four Sticky Bombs.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is the most stylish sports car on this list. It is based on the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Ferrari F8 Tributo. The performance of the car is also top-notch, and it can reach a top speed of up to 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h.

However, it is also one of the most expensive cars in the multiplayer game. Legendary Motorsport charges $3,465,000 as a standard price and $2,598,750 as a discounted price. Many players are also seen using GTA Online money glitches to afford the Itali RSX.

2) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is the fastest race-compatible sports car in GTA Online. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h. Players can use the car in all standard race missions in the multiplayer game. The Pariah can finish a lap in 1:00.828 minutes.

It is based on the real-life Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato and features a bulky and aerodynamic design. The engine bay under the hood houses a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine with an air filter on the intake. The five-speed transmission box and rear-wheel drive layout make it one of the best racing cars in GTA Online.

1) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

The Annis ZR380 is a custom sports car designed for Arena War gameplay. However, it outruns all other sports cars in GTA Online with a top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h. Unfortunately, the car cannot be used in standard races as it is an Arena War-specific vehicle.

Players can also modify the ZR380 into three variants: Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare. It is an armored and weaponized car that can tank up to four homing rockets. Many fans want a normal version of the Annis ZR380 in Grand Theft Auto 6.

