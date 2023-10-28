5 rare Halloween vehicles available in GTA Online Halloween 2023 (October 28-November 1)

GTA Online Halloween 2023 final weekly event is currently live, bringing back all of the seasonal vehicles to Los Santos. From now until October 31, 2023, players can expand their automobile collection with some of the rare Halloween-themed cars and bikes from the likes of Albany, Liberty City Cycles (LCC), Chariot, and Declasse, and that too at incredibly discounted prices.

That being said, this article highlights everything players must know about all of the five rare vehicles available in the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.

5 rare GTA Online Halloween vehicles to collect in 2023 (October 28-November 1)

1) Fränken Stange

Manufacturer – Albany

Vehicle Class – Sports Classic

The Albany Fränken Stange is a four-seater sports classic car in GTA Online that debuted in 2015 as part of the Halloween Surprise update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the Munster Koach from The Munsters sitcom.

On the performance front, the Fränken Stange runs on a hefty big-block single-overhead camshaft V8 engine with eight large velocity-stack carburetors. Due to its heavy weight, the car is slightly sluggish. It can reach a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.909.

The Albany Fränken Stange is currently available at a staggering 50% discounted price of $275,000 from Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

2) Sanctus

Manufacturer – Liberty City Cycles (LCC)

Vehicle Class – Motorcycles

The LCC Sanctus in GTA Online is a one-seater custom chopper bike based on the Orange County Choppers Black Widow custom motorcycle. The vehicle was added to the game in 2016 as part of the Bikers update.

The Sanctus features a chain-driven V-twin internal combustion engine with a five-speed transmission and emits a flame-like backfire effect. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.329.

The Sanctus is available at a 40% discounted price of $1,197,000 from the Luxury Autos Showroom.

3) Romero Hearse

Manufacturer – Chariot

Vehicle Class – Sedans

The Chariot Romero Hearse is a two-seater civilian sedan featured in the game since its release in 2013. The vehicle seems to be inspired by the chassis of the 1998–2002 Lincoln Town Car. Despite having four doors, only the front two can be interacted with.

When it comes to performance, the Romero Hearse runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a five-speed transmission in an RWD layout. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 89.50 mph (144.04 km/h) and gain momentum enough to push through roadblocks and obstacles with ease.

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives a whopping 50% discount on the Romero Hearse, making it available for only $22,500 from Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

4) Lurcher

Manufacturer – Albany

Vehicle Class – Muscle

The Albany Lurcher is a four-seater muscle car featured in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. The hearse is heavily inspired by the Kargoyle, a modified vehicle built from a Cadillac Miller-Meteor Funeral Coach (1967).

The Lurcher is powered by a powerful V8 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. Despite its average acceleration and heavy weight, the muscle car can reach a decent top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:14.406. Players can feel it almost chuck-able when taking a corner with it.

The Albany Lurcher can be purchased at an exciting 40% discounted price of $390,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Tornado Rat Rod

Manufacturer – Declasse

Vehicle Class – Sports Classics

The Declasse Tornado Rat Rod is a two-door civilian hot rod based on the custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Rat Rod Wagon. It was added to the game with one of the best GTA Online DLCs, the Bikers update, in 2016.

On the performance side, the Tornado Rat Rod runs on a hefty big-block single-overhead camshaft V8 engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox in an FMR layout. The vehicle is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h).

Players can get it at a 50% discounted price of $189,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.

With the GTA 6 announcement rumored to be happening soon, it’s the best time to collect all of the above-mentioned Halloween cars and the bike to celebrate Halloween week.

