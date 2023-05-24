5 extremely profitable GTA Online businesses in 2023

Businesses are great for making money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While many options are available, not all are as highly profitable as some. To establish a business in this game, players must often make a hefty investment and perform numerous tasks. Hence, knowing which rewards them most for their efforts is best.

The following list contains five extremely profitable GTA Online businesses in 2023 that players might want to invest in.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Cocaine Lockup and four more extremely profitable GTA Online businesses in 2023

1) The Acid Lab

Extremely profitable, Acid Labs is one of the newest businesses in GTA Online. It can generate an hourly profit of $119,000 and close to $300,000 upon selling an entire batch of acid. Unlike other businesses, it is mobile and built inside the MTL Brickade 6x6. While there are no equipment upgrades for the lab itself, activating a speed boost once every day can quicken the manufacturing phase.

Players must make a $750,000 investment after completing all the First Dose missions to acquire an Acid Lab. Players can get their own Lab in GTA Online by purchasing the MTL Brickade 6x6 for $1,450,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry. However, the first method is more financially viable.

2) Bunkers

Players can purchase one of the many Bunkers in GTA Online scattered across the map to make and sell firearms. To establish this business, an investment of $1,165,000 to $2,375,000 is necessary, depending on the location. Bunker owners can sell in either Blaine County or Los Santos. Since the latter is more profitable, buying one close to the city is best.

An hourly profit of $52,000 can be generated by a Bunker which can be enhanced further via Staff and Equipment upgrades. Once installed, selling an entire batch can rack up to $1,000,000.

3) Nightclub

GTA Online Nightclubs is one of the most popular and highly profitable businesses in 2023. The initial investment of $1,080,000 and $1,700,000 to buy a Nightclub based on its locality can be quickly recovered by players. A Nightclub can generate nearly $60,000 hourly when Nightclub Management Missions are completed regularly.

Furthermore, players can also utilize the Nightclub Warehouse to increase profit. The Warehouse works on the same principle as most in-game businesses: supplying and selling goods for a higher yield. There are different departments in this section, and each generates varying amounts of money.

4) Cocaine Lockup

Cocaine Lockup is the most profitable option among all five MC Businesses. Purchasing this business is relatively affordable, considering its properties range from $975,000 to $1,852,500. However, players will also have to own a Biker Clubhouse beforehand, which is available for free to all GTA 5 Premium Edition owners.

Once established, players need to hire staff and can install upgrades to improve the facilities. Cocaine Lockups generate an hourly profit of $30,000, which climbs to $72,000 post upgradation. While its selling missions can be tedious, players can take the help of their friends to complete them.

5) Meth Labs

Meth Labs are among the many MC Businesses in GTA Online. While they generate less revenue than Cocaine Lockups, players can make them highly profitable. The base hourly profit sits at a meager $21,000; however, it can be raised to $51,000 by installing upgrades.

This rivals the profit margin of the Bunker with substantially less investment. The cost of a Meth Lab ranges between $910,000 and $1,729,000 in the game. While all properties make the same profit, choosing the right location can help resupply and sell finished products quickly.

