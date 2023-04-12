Which is the best Bunker location in GTA Online after Los Santos Drug Wars DLC?

One of the many illegal businesses in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is gunrunning. To participate in the production and sale of unlicensed armaments, players are required to purchase a Bunker. Through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in-game, players can purchase any one of the following properties:

Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000

Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000

Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000

Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000

Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000

Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000

Grand Senora Oil Fields Bunker - $2,035,000

Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000

Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000

Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000

These locations are spread across the map of Los Santos and Blaine County, and players have complete freedom of choice; however, to run the gunrunning business in the most efficient manner possible, it is important to understand which is the best Bunker in GTA Online.

Chumash is the best Bunker in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

All Bunkers in GTA Online have the same perks and profit margins. Hence, to determine the best option, we must look at other aspects like location and connectivity.

In this regard, the Chumash Bunker emerges as the best option in the game after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Since the highest amount of profit can be earned by selling in Los Santos instead of Blaine County, its proximity to the city is a big advantage.

The Farmhouse Bunker is also a considerable alternative. However, Chumash Bunker's cheaper price tag makes it the better of the two.

While there are slightly cheaper options up north, all Bunker Sell missions in GTA Online are timed and sometimes need to be completed with multiple vehicles. Due to this reason, driving back and forth at opposite ends of the map will waste a lot of time.

Bunker upgrades page (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Once players buy a Bunker in GTA Online, they can hire staff to start manufacturing weapons. There is a Staff Upgrade available for $598,500 and an Equipment Upgrade for $1,155,000 which directly impacts the profit a player can make.

Profit without upgrades - $40,000 per hour

- $40,000 per hour Profit with Staff Upgrade - $54,000 per hour

- $54,000 per hour Profit with Equipment Upgrade - $55,000 per hour

- $55,000 per hour Profit with both upgrades - $79,000 per hour

There is also a Security Upgrade available for $351,000 which prevents raids on Bunkers.

In order to start production, players have to decide whether to steal or buy supplies. If players have both upgrades, they should buy supplies. This will make the business almost entirely passive and they will only have to do Sell missions once in a while.

However, if both upgrades aren't installed, they are advised to steal supplies, otherwise, their profits will be pretty low. Chumash Bunker's location will help players in completing these resupply missions quickly.

