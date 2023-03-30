How to complete Acid Lab Sell Missions in GTA Online for 1.5x rewards this week? (March 30 - April 5)

With Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest weekly update being released today, players can earn 1.5 times the usual amount of money and RP on Acid Lab Sell Missions until this event week ends on April 5, 2023. As such, the Acid Lab is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online, with players able to obtain one by completing all six missions of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's first installment, The First Dose.

While other drug businesses can get monotonous quickly, the Acid Lab employs a simplified approach that keeps the player base engaged. Even though their selling missions are quite straightforward, beginners generally require some guidance. This article will provide details about the different types of Acid Lab Sell Missions available in GTA Online that are offering bonus rewards this week.

Get 1.5x money and RP by completing Acid Lab Sell Missions in GTA Online through April 5, 2023

To trigger a Sell Mission, you'll first need to register yourself as a CEO/President/VIP in GTA Online. This can easily be done via the Interaction Menu:

STEP 1 - Open Interaction Menu

- Open Interaction Menu STEP 2 - Scroll down to SecuroServ

- Scroll down to SecuroServ STEP 3 - Register as CEO

You must now enter your Acid Lab in the Brickade 6x6 and check if the product is available. If not, you'll have to gather supplies by completing supply missions. Once a sufficient quantity has been produced, you must approach the corner close to the lab's door to start off an Acid Lab Sell Mission.

At the moment, there are three types of Acid Lab Sell Missions that are assigned randomly:

Stash

Paper Boy

Police Sting

All of these are timed missions and mandatorily require you to drive a Delivery Bike. Let's take a closer look at each of these Sell Missions.

1) Stash

Stash is the simplest Acid Lab Sell Mission. In 20 minutes, you'll be required to deliver drugs to four to five locations across the map of GTA Online. At every location, there are three to four stash markers available.

The only catch here is that you cannot drop the acid out in the open or in front of NPCs. If you're caught hiding the drugs, a two-star wanted level will be triggered, which must be cleared before distributing any more acid. Hence, selecting the most secluded stash marker will assist you in making the deliveries without any issues.

2) Paper Boy

Paper Boy takes a rather unique approach to drug-selling missions. It tasks you with dropping acid-packed paper rolls into empty baskets. You'll be given about 20 minutes to complete five or six of these deliveries. Only after the completion of one delivery will the next location spawn on the map.

Acid paper rolls are dropped using the grenade throwing mechanism. Since these rolls have a tendency to bounce out of the basket, you must accurately determine the trajectory before throwing them. While you can toss them without getting off your bike, doing so can prolong the task.

3) Police Sting

Police Sting is the most difficult delivery mission out of the three options. You only have to make one delivery, which is at the top of a multi-story parking lot. However, as soon as you try to stash the drug, a large group of police officers will ambush you.

Fortunately, the cops on the terrace can be taken out rather easily. If you're killed, you'll respawn in the parking lot. As soon as you regain control of the Delivery Bike, use the ramp at one of the terrace's ends to jump off the building. Once your wanted level is cleared, a backup delivery location will appear on the map. You'll then have 20 minutes to complete this mission.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- Biker Sell Missions

- MC Work/Challenges/Club Contracts

- Inch By Inch Adv Mode



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Acid Lab Sell Missions



2x Production

- Biker Businesses



2x Supplies

- Biker Businesses Resupplies

It's highly recommended that you sell a complete batch of acid in one go as it will generate revenue of more than $100,000. While it takes about six real-life hours to manufacture a complete batch, this duration can be halved by activating the production boost that's available once every real-life 24 hours in GTA Online.

