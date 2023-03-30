GTA Online Enus Stafford: Top speed, performance, and more

The Enus Stafford was added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online with the After Hours update way back in 2018. It is a four-door sedan that pays homage to cars from the 40s and 50s, boasting a very similar vintage design that exudes class and luxury.

Powered by a V8 engine at its core along with a Rear-Wheel-Drive train, this car seems to pack a punch. Players can claim ownership of the Enus Stafford from Luxury Motorsport by paying a little over a million dollars. Nevertheless, it is still important to assess whether its performance on the road justifies its price tag.

Reviewing Enus Stafford's performance in GTA Online

The Enus Stafford is a luxury sedan that made its debut in the franchise with 2004's GTA San Andreas. Its robust and intimidating design for GTA Online was inspired by the 1955 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith and the 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.

The Enus Stafford handles well enough and is quite balanced at sharp turns. However, the rest of its attributes do not make a case for its use in challenging missions or racing events.

Here are the attribute ratings for the Enus Stafford on a scale of 100 according to Rockstar Games' official website:

Speed - 64.39

- 64.39 Acceleration - 50.00

- 50.00 Braking - 15.00

- 15.00 Handling - 60.61

Going by the speed tests carried out by reliable GTA YouTuber Broughy1322, out of the 37 sedans available in the game, the Enus Stafford ranks 31st in the top speed category at 93.50 mph or 150.47 km/h. Furthermore, its lap time of 1:22.182 lands it at the 32nd position in its class in 2023.

Players can purchase it from the in-game website, Luxury Motorsport, for $1,272,000. While the price may seem relatively low, its performance leaves much to be desired.

Customization options for the Enus Stafford

Players can apply a plethora of modifications to the Enus Stafford through any of the Los Santos Customs outlets available in GTA Online. Here is a rundown of all the custom parts on offer:

Armor - 6

Brakes - 3

Engine - 4

Plates - 35

Suspension - 4

Transmission - 5

Window Tints - 4

Headlights - 2

Livery - 11

Additionally, there are multiple subcategories available for resprays, wheels, and rims. There is also the option for turbo tuning, insurance, and theft prevention. Unfortunately, even with an armor upgradation to its maximum capacity, the Enus Stafford can only withstand:

Homing Launcher/ Jet Missile/ Opressor Missiles: 1

RPG/ Grenades/ Sticky Bombs/ MOC Cannon: 1

Explosive Rounds/ Heavy Sniper MK II: 2

Tank Cannon: 1

Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20mm Flak: 1

On top of that, no options are available to make its windows bulletproof.

Verdict

Those considering the purchase of the Enus Stafford strictly on a performance basis are advised to look elsewhere. It is significantly expensive and offers a very poor price-to-performance ratio. However, players with sufficient funds at their disposal can certainly add this elite luxury sedan to their collection.

Poll : Will you buy the Enus Stafford? Yes No 0 votes