Fact Check: Does GTA 5 Premium Edition come with the online mode?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's Premium Edition is an optional DLC pack that provides several bonuses to players, like money, free commodities, and more. In an environment such as that of GTA Online, these incentives really ease a beginner's process of settling in. In an unprecedented event, the Epic Games Store listed the game for free in 2020. The game's Premium Edition was also included in that special offer that lasted a week.
Since the game is no longer free, many wonder if the Premium Edition needs to be bought separately.
Does GTA Online include the Premium Edition?
Grand Theft Auto 5's Premium Edition does not come with the online mode and needs to be bought separately as a bundle with the base game. Digital copies of GTA 5 listed on Steam, Epic Games Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store now come with the Premium edition automatically.
Even if that wasn't the case, it would be better to get the Premium Edition, as it makes GTA Online a lot easier for beginners. Grand Theft Auto 5's Premium Edition was released on May 14, 2020, and includes the following incentives for the game's online mode:
- Grand Theft Auto 5 base game
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- Bonus $1,000,000 for the online mode
- Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
Players were once required to grind painstakingly towards their first million; however, they now get a jumpstart in the highly competitive online mode. Additionally, the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack includes a bunch of weapons, vehicles, and properties for free that cost millions of dollars.
What does the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack include?
Here is a list of all the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack items and their usual costs in the game:
- Executive Office Maze Bank West - $1,000,000
- Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000
- Counterfeit Cash Factory in Grand Senor Desert - $845,000
- Great Chapparal Biker Clubhouse - $200,000
- 1561 San Vitus St Apartment - $99,000
- 1337 Exceptionalists Way Garage - $112,500
- Dune FAV - $1,130,500
- Maibatsu Frogger - $1,300,000
- Enus Windsor - $845,000
- Obey Omnis - $701,000
- Coquette Classic - $665,000
- Grotti Turismo R - $500,000
- Pegassi Vortex - $356,000
- Enus Huntley S - $195,000
- Western Zombie Chopper - $122,000
- Bravado Banshee - $105,000
- Compact Grenade Launcher - $45,000
- Marksman Rifle - $15,750
- Compact Rifle - $14,650
It also comes with a total of 31 clothing items and 16 tattoos that collectively cost $2,628,385.
Grand Theft Auto 5's Premium Edition version has also replaced most of the original physical copies of the game. These come with a redeemable code that activates the aforementioned incentives in GTA Online.
