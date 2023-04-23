Fact Check: Does GTA 5 Premium Edition come with the online mode?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's Premium Edition is an optional DLC pack that provides several bonuses to players, like money, free commodities, and more. In an environment such as that of GTA Online, these incentives really ease a beginner's process of settling in. In an unprecedented event, the Epic Games Store listed the game for free in 2020. The game's Premium Edition was also included in that special offer that lasted a week.

Since the game is no longer free, many wonder if the Premium Edition needs to be bought separately.

Does GTA Online include the Premium Edition?

Premium Edition's official cover image (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5's Premium Edition does not come with the online mode and needs to be bought separately as a bundle with the base game. Digital copies of GTA 5 listed on Steam, Epic Games Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store now come with the Premium edition automatically.

Even if that wasn't the case, it would be better to get the Premium Edition, as it makes GTA Online a lot easier for beginners. Grand Theft Auto 5's Premium Edition was released on May 14, 2020, and includes the following incentives for the game's online mode:

Grand Theft Auto 5 base game

Grand Theft Auto Online

Bonus $1,000,000 for the online mode

for the online mode Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Players were once required to grind painstakingly towards their first million; however, they now get a jumpstart in the highly competitive online mode. Additionally, the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack includes a bunch of weapons, vehicles, and properties for free that cost millions of dollars.

What does the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack include?

Here is a list of all the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack items and their usual costs in the game:

Executive Office Maze Bank West - $1,000,000

- $1,000,000 Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000

- $1,165,000 Counterfeit Cash Factory in Grand Senor Desert - $845,000

- $845,000 Great Chapparal Biker Clubhouse - $200,000

- $200,000 1561 San Vitus St Apartment - $99,000

- $99,000 1337 Exceptionalists Way Garage - $112,500

- $112,500 Dune FAV - $1,130,500

- $1,130,500 Maibatsu Frogger - $1,300,000

- $1,300,000 Enus Windsor - $845,000

- $845,000 Obey Omnis - $701,000

- $701,000 Coquette Classic - $665,000

- $665,000 Grotti Turismo R - $500,000

- $500,000 Pegassi Vortex - $356,000

- $356,000 Enus Huntley S - $195,000

- $195,000 Western Zombie Chopper - $122,000

- $122,000 Bravado Banshee - $105,000

- $105,000 Compact Grenade Launcher - $45,000

- $45,000 Marksman Rifle - $15,750

- $15,750 Compact Rifle - $14,650

It also comes with a total of 31 clothing items and 16 tattoos that collectively cost $2,628,385.

Grand Theft Auto 5's Premium Edition version has also replaced most of the original physical copies of the game. These come with a redeemable code that activates the aforementioned incentives in GTA Online.

