5 most expensive vehicles in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

GTA Online has no shortage of ridiculously expensive vehicles for gamers to purchase in 2023. Everything mentioned in this article costs over $5,000,000. Needless to say, getting any of these vehicles may require a bit of grinding on the player's part. It is also worth noting that this article focuses on the default price of items and not their Trade Prices or discounts.

However, the list below will take into account the prices revealed for the update slated to be released on April 27, 2023. If Rockstar Games changes the cost of the items mentioned here after that date, it won't be reflected in this article. With that out of the way, let's check out the five most costly vehicles in GTA Online.

Top five most expensive vehicles in GTA Online

5) Swift Deluxe

A Swift Deluxe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $5,150,000

The Swift Deluxe is the fifth most-expensive vehicle as of the scheduled update for April 27, 2023. Its price hasn't been changed for this patch, but many other options that were once more expensive have become cheaper than the Swift Deluxe. There isn't much to say about this vehicle apart from the fact that it's basically a faster Swift, which is also golden. It's worth noting that a non-golden variant is available for players who purchase The Pisces for $7,000,000.

4) Deluxo

A Deluxo (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $5,750,000

Some expensive vehicles were made cheaper for the April 27 update, such as the Bombushka, Ruiner 2000, and Tula. However, several others got more costly, like the Deluxo, which went from $4,721,500 to $5,750,000.

This vehicle's value comes from it being a flying car that is also weaponized. It's basically the automobile version of the Oppressor Mk II, another option that's very good. Best of all, the Deluxo isn't nearly as expensive as its flying motorcycle counterpart.

3) P-996 LAZER

A P-996 LAZER (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $6,500,000

This plane costs a lot for something GTA Online players can steal in Fort Zancudo. Nonetheless, gamers interested in owning a copy of the P-996 LAZER will have to spend a ton of money, yet it wouldn't entirely be a waste to do so.

For starters, this aircraft is quick and weaponized, making it a terror to see flying around. A skilled pilot could easily grief others with the P-996 LAZER. It's one of the best planes in GTA Online and is something that gamers should at least be familiar with by now.

2) Oppressor Mk II

An Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $8,000,000

No vehicle got a price hike as high as the Oppressor Mk II did for the April 27, 2023 update. Its price went from $3,890,250 to $8,000,000. Not only did this flying motorcycle's cost increase by more than two times, it is also the second-most expensive vehicle in all of GTA Online now.

The Oppressor Mk II already got a nerf previously, where its homing missiles and countermeasures were rendered less effective. Still, this bike is incredibly useful in Freemode for its low-skill floor and top-tier mobility. Its homing missiles are also good enough for some missions.

1) Luxor Deluxe

A Luxor Deluxe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $10,000,000

The Luxor Deluxe's whole gimmick is that it's overpriced. Unsurprisingly, this flight is in first place on this list since it's a plane made out of solid gold. While everything else on this list will have some niche in GTA Online, the Luxor Deluxe is essentially just something for wealthy people to flaunt their richness.

Its top speed is pretty weak for a plane, not to mention there aren't any useful unique features tied to the Luxor Deluxe. Funnily enough, players can't even go into passive mode with this aircraft, making it a sitting duck against the myriad of explosives flying around in this game.

Poll : 0 votes