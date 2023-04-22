5 of the best helicopters for free roam in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online has nearly two dozen helicopters in the game, some of which are excellent aircraft to own. This listicle will focus on the best options for free roam. Generally speaking, the following choppers must have some valuable niche that makes it worth suggesting over their competitors. Only vehicles up to the Los Santos Drug Wars update will be listed here, so anything thereafter will be excluded due to not existing at this time.

The best helicopters will be ranked higher than the lower entries based on their usefulness to the player in most Freemode content. Anything from weaponized to utility vehicles will be listed here.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

The five best helicopters in GTA Online for free roam

5) Conada

A Conada (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,450,000

Not all helicopters have to be weaponized or armored to be useful. The Conada has the best-recorded lap time in GTA Online by a noticeable margin, making it the best option for races. As far as Freemode is concerned, players can use the Conada to get across the map quite easily, thanks to its phenomenal acceleration and handling.

4) Akula

An Akula (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $4,500,000

The Akula will become more expensive on the April 27, 2023, update. Hence, the above price reflects that and not the $3,704,050 it used to cost. Part of the reason for this price change is that the Akula is a genuinely good helicopter in GTA Online.

One of the most unique features of this aircraft is its stealth mode. Akula users basically go off the radar and cannot get a Wanted Level above two stars. Besides that, the Akula has a ton of weapons at its disposal and is even armored to withstand two homing missiles without being blown up.

3) Buzzard Attack Chopper

A Buzzard Attack Chopper (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,750,000

The main reason to get the Buzzard Attack Chopper is to use the CEO's ability to spawn it anywhere on the map at zero cost. It's an incredibly convenient feature that allows GTA Online players to have quick access to a reliable aircraft anywhere on the map.

With its good speed and passable homing missiles, this weaponized helicopter is great for general Freemode activities. Ultimately, it's a solid option for grinders who plan to be all over GTA Online's overworld, but some better options do exist, like the Sparrow.

2) Cargobob

A Cargobob (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,790,000

Having the ability to attach virtually any car under the Cargobob is a rare yet extremely valuable feature. For example, Vehicle Cargo and Ammu-Nation Contracts can be made effortless with this helicopter. It might be slow, but being able to transport most cars from one spot on the map to another by air is incredibly useful.

Many vehicles often compete with one another due to overlapping niches, like the few dozen weaponized options available to players with homing missiles. Yet nothing competes with the Cargobob in its unique niche. Unless Rockstar releases a better version of the Cargobob into GTA Online, this aircraft will always be worth getting.

1) Sparrow

A Sparrow (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,815,000

If a player wants to grind Freemode missions, then the Sparrow is an excellent choice. It's the fastest helicopter in GTA Online, with a top speed of 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h), which is already a terrific trait that makes this aircraft worth buying.

However, the Sparrow is also an amazing weaponized vehicle with good homing missiles. This aircraft wasn't nerfed like the Oppressor Mk II in terms of weaponry, and the former is also much cheaper than the latter as of the April 27 update.

Many players use the Sparrow to easily complete The Cayo Perico Heist's prep missions, especially since you can store this vehicle in the Kosatka.

