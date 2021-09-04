Flying a helicopter in GTA 5 on a PC is simple once the player has mastered the control scheme.

When it comes to vehicles in GTA 5, aircrafts tend to be the most challenging to control. Unfortunately, poor handling of these types of aircrafts will result in a swift and untimely death. Some GTA 5 missions also require the player to use a helicopter, so it's a beneficial skill to learn.

Note: This article will cover the default control scheme for flying a helicopter in GTA 5 on PC. It won't include a modified control scheme on PC, but it will consist of players using a mouse.

How to fly a helicopter in GTA 5 on PC

The player flying a Swift up high (Image via Rockstar Games)

Helicoptors are notoriously tricky to operate in the GTA series. If the player struggles to use a helicopter in GTA 5 on PC, they should read the following instructions.

Controls simplified

These are the default controls for flying a helicopter in GTA 5:

F = Enter/exit the helicopter

W = Ascend

S = Descend

A = Yaw to the left (turn left)

D = Yaw to the right (turn right)

Num 4 = Roll to the left (moves the helicopter to the left)

Num 5 = Pitch backward (moves the helicopter backward)

Num 6 = Roll to the right (moves the helicopter to the right)

Num 8 = Pitch forward (moves the helicopter forward)

Some helicopters have additional controls:

Left-click = Shoot mounted weaponry

E = Use the grappling hook/magnet

There are also mouse controls. The player's mouse movements will move the helicopter in the same direction (assuming the setting is enabled).

Flying a Helicopter in GTA 5 on PC

All helicopters operate similarly on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

First, the player should get in the helicopter they wish to fly (press 'F'). Now, the player should press 'W' to ascend. This key does not move the helicopter forward as one might assume; it simply elevates the helicopter in GTA 5.

To lower the aircraft, press 'S.' Like with the 'W' key, pressing 'S' will not make the player's helicopter go backward; instead, it will descend. To move the aircraft forward or backward in GTA 5, press 'Num 8' or 'Num 5,' respectively.

To turn the aircraft left, press 'A.' To turn it toward its right, press 'D.' If the GTA 5 player wishes to move the helicopter to its left or right, they should press 'Num 4' or 'Num 6,' respectively.

That's it for the general movement of helicopters in GTA 5. This information applies to the default control scheme using just the keyboard, as using a mouse alongside it is different.

Using the mouse

If the player prefers to use a mouse whilst operating a helicopter, then there will be some noticeable differences. For starters, one can see their mouse movements near the minimap radar.

Pressing the mouse upwards and away from the center of the radar will propel the helicopter forward. If the player does the same, but to the right, the helicopter will move toward the right.

GTA 5 players should still be able to use their keys as they fly a helicopter. Remember, all of this is only relevant for the PC version of GTA 5.

Edited by Siddharth Satish