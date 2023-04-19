Why Akula is best investment in GTA Online before upcoming price change update

GTA Online is set to receive a major price change update on April 27, 2023, that will alter the costs of select vehicles, including the fan-favorite Buckingham Akula. The stealth military gunship was added years ago with The Doomsday Heist update. However, it is still considered one of the best helicopters in the game. The upcoming update will increase its current price from $3,704,050 to $4,500,000.

This makes it the best time to invest in the aircraft. However, one may wonder if it’s worth it. That said, this article will share everything about the Akula's features and how it performs following the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Akula is among best helicopters for GTA Online players to invest in (post-Los Santos Drug Wars)

The Buckingham Akula is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online thanks to its powerful performance. According to testing done by popular data analyst Broughy1322, the aircraft can reach the fifth-highest top speed of 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h), which betters the Annihilator Stealth’s performance.

The gunship has also been found to complete one lap in just 0:54.368, only a couple of seconds behind Buckingham Canada, making it one of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online. It is fast, agile, and handles extremely well. Based on Rockstar Games Social Club, it also has the quickest acceleration for a helicopter in the game.

Being a stealth gunship, the Akula has three vision modes to help owners identify targets:

Regular vision

Thermal vision

Night vision

The entire crew can navigate the map in Akula using its stealth mode and stay off the enemy's radar. This can be used to surprise hostiles and annihilate them. It also hides the following items carried by the occupants on the mini-map:

Gunrunning Supplies

Biker Business Supplies

Special Cargo

Heist Prep Equipment

Air Freight Cargo

Dead Drop

Hot Property briefcase

Hostile Takeover briefcase

By activating the stealth mode, the two wanted level stars are also removed instantly.

When it comes to defensive capabilities, the Akula is one of the most versatile transport helicopters in GTA Online equipped with strong armor and amazing maneuverability. Players can easily evade homing missiles while flying the aircraft. If they equip the vehicle with maximum armor upgrades, they can survive the following with ease:

18 direct hits from a Heavy Sniper

5 explosive rounds of Heavy Sniper Mk II

2 direct hits from homing missiles (fuselage area)

In situations where players need to go on offense, the Akula's two powerful pre-equipped .50 caliber minigun turrets give it enough firepower. Owners can also equip Missile Barrage and Homing Missiles, making the helicopter a force to be reckoned with.

If players are looking for a reliable aircraft worth all their money, they can visit the Warstock Cache & Carry and purchase the Akula before its price change in GTA Online.

