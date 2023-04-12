Which is best helicopter to buy in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

GTA Online's The Last Dose update was recently released last month, adding many new missions and vehicles to the title. The game now has hundreds of vehicles on offer, including helicopters. There are 23 such aircraft available in the game, leaving one to wonder which is the best among them. Players should not only look for weaponry while buying a helicopter but also for its performance.

That said, this article looks at the best in-game helicopter to buy in 2023.

Sparrow still best helicopter in GTA Online after The Last Dose update: Price, performance, and more

The Sparrow is a two-seater GTA Online helicopter added to the game with The Cayo Perico Heist update. It shares a similar design to that of the real-life Sikorsky S-300. Listed below are some of its design characteristics:

Small round-shaped cabin

Three-bladed rotor

Silver-colored circular-shaped details on the engine bay

Flyer dial set

Framed tail

Fully black blades

Vertically extended regular skid struts

Performance-wise, it features a single turboshaft engine with the same kind of rotor sound as other helicopters in GTA 5. The aircraft can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry, the in-game website, for a price of $1,815,000.

What makes Sparrow special in GTA Online in 2023?

The Sparrow is one of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online thanks to its light body and impressive performance. It can hit a top speed of 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h), as tested by analyst Broughy1322. The aircraft also holds one of the quickest lap times of 0:54.997.

Here’s a complete list of helicopters available in the game, ranked according to their top speeds as of 2023:

Sparrow – 168.75 mph Volatus – 161.25 mph Conada – 158.75 mph Swift Deluxe – 157.75 mph Akula – 157.25 mph Swift – 156.5 mph Havok – 154.25 mph Sea Sparrow – 153.75 mph Annihilator Stealth – 149 mph SuperVolito Carbon – 148.75 mph SuperVolito – 148.75 mph Frogger – 148.5 mph Valkyrie – 145 mph Buzzard Attach Chopper – 145 mph Buzzard – 145 mph Savage – 144.5 mph Police Maverick – 144 mph FH-1 Hunter – 141.5 mph Maverick – 140.25 mph Annihilator – 115.25 mph Skylift – 115 mph Cargobob Jetsam – 99.5 mph Cargobob – 99.5 mph

Not a single helicopter comes close to the Sparrow in terms of speed. It can also be equipped with a pilot-oriented weapon:

Missiles – A missile launcher that provides heavy firepower against enemies, NPCs, and civilian vehicles, without any reload cooldown timer.

A missile launcher that provides heavy firepower against enemies, NPCs, and civilian vehicles, without any reload cooldown timer. Minigun – A three-barreled 0.50 caliber Mingun that can annihilate the targets in seconds.

Players also have the option to fit countermeasures and significantly enhance the vehicle’s defensive capabilities.

Thus, the various features offered by the Sparrow make it the best helicopter to buy in GTA Online in 2023.

