Create

Which is best helicopter to buy in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 12, 2023 15:54 IST
A brief about the Sparrow, the best helicopter to buy in GTA Online after The Last Dose update (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief about the Sparrow, the best helicopter to buy in GTA Online after The Last Dose update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's The Last Dose update was recently released last month, adding many new missions and vehicles to the title. The game now has hundreds of vehicles on offer, including helicopters. There are 23 such aircraft available in the game, leaving one to wonder which is the best among them. Players should not only look for weaponry while buying a helicopter but also for its performance.

That said, this article looks at the best in-game helicopter to buy in 2023.

Sparrow still best helicopter in GTA Online after The Last Dose update: Price, performance, and more

youtube-cover

The Sparrow is a two-seater GTA Online helicopter added to the game with The Cayo Perico Heist update. It shares a similar design to that of the real-life Sikorsky S-300. Listed below are some of its design characteristics:

  • Small round-shaped cabin
  • Three-bladed rotor
  • Silver-colored circular-shaped details on the engine bay
  • Flyer dial set
  • Framed tail
  • Fully black blades
  • Vertically extended regular skid struts

Performance-wise, it features a single turboshaft engine with the same kind of rotor sound as other helicopters in GTA 5. The aircraft can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry, the in-game website, for a price of $1,815,000.

What makes Sparrow special in GTA Online in 2023?

youtube-cover

The Sparrow is one of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online thanks to its light body and impressive performance. It can hit a top speed of 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h), as tested by analyst Broughy1322. The aircraft also holds one of the quickest lap times of 0:54.997.

Here’s a complete list of helicopters available in the game, ranked according to their top speeds as of 2023:

  1. Sparrow – 168.75 mph
  2. Volatus – 161.25 mph
  3. Conada – 158.75 mph
  4. Swift Deluxe – 157.75 mph
  5. Akula – 157.25 mph
  6. Swift – 156.5 mph
  7. Havok – 154.25 mph
  8. Sea Sparrow – 153.75 mph
  9. Annihilator Stealth – 149 mph
  10. SuperVolito Carbon – 148.75 mph
  11. SuperVolito – 148.75 mph
  12. Frogger – 148.5 mph
  13. Valkyrie – 145 mph
  14. Buzzard Attach Chopper – 145 mph
  15. Buzzard – 145 mph
  16. Savage – 144.5 mph
  17. Police Maverick – 144 mph
  18. FH-1 Hunter – 141.5 mph
  19. Maverick – 140.25 mph
  20. Annihilator – 115.25 mph
  21. Skylift – 115 mph
  22. Cargobob Jetsam – 99.5 mph
  23. Cargobob – 99.5 mph

Not a single helicopter comes close to the Sparrow in terms of speed. It can also be equipped with a pilot-oriented weapon:

  • Missiles – A missile launcher that provides heavy firepower against enemies, NPCs, and civilian vehicles, without any reload cooldown timer.
  • Minigun – A three-barreled 0.50 caliber Mingun that can annihilate the targets in seconds.

Players also have the option to fit countermeasures and significantly enhance the vehicle’s defensive capabilities.

Thus, the various features offered by the Sparrow make it the best helicopter to buy in GTA Online in 2023.

Poll : Do you own a Sparrow in GTA Online?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...