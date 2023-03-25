5 fastest helicopters in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)

The Last Dose update was recently released in GTA Online, and there are now plenty of fast vehicles to choose from, including helicopters. Rockstar did an excellent job at introducing diversity to the mix, whether gamers like military helicopters or something more opulent. Checking for the highest speeds is the quickest technique to identify the finest among them all. With that being said, this article will share five of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online, based on Broughy1322’s analysis.

Gamers should be aware that this information only contains choices made available with The Last Dose update. Anything that was introduced after the upgrade and could be quicker won't appear here.

Note: This article is subjective.

Conada and 4 other fastest GTA Online helicopters in The Last Dose update ranked by top-speed

5) Akula

Manufacturer – Buckingham

Buckingham Vehicle type – Military helicopter

Military helicopter Top Speed – 157.25 mph

157.25 mph Price – $3,704,050 - $2,785,000

Akula is a 4-seater stealth gunship attack helicopter in GTA Online that comes with a stealth mode feature. This makes it one of the greatest aircraft for surprise strikes with the full crew since it can maneuver across the map while remaining undetected on the radar. In any event of three or more stars, players can also use stealth mode to lower their Wanted Level by two stars.

The Missiles Barrage, another noteworthy aspect of Akula, may destroy foes by launching up to four missiles at them at once. The missile pods function like the FH-1 Hunter's.

4) Swift Deluxe

Manufacturer – Buckingham

Buckingham Vehicle type – Civilian aircraft

Civilian aircraft Top Speed – 157.75 mph

157.75 mph Price – $5,150,000

The Swift Deluxe is a 4-seater luxury and the most expensive helicopter in GTA Online. Although it is a bit overpriced, it is the fourth fastest aircraft in the same vehicle class, making it worth purchasing even in 2023. Its gold plating and black strip enhance the entire flying experience in Los Santos while providing the outstanding performance one would anticipate after spending a significant amount of money on it.

Its standard counterpart, the Swift, also goes up to 156.5 mph but costs a lot less in comparison. However, it doesn’t have the luxury charm to it like the deluxe variant.

3) Conada

Manufacturer – Buckingham

Buckingham Vehicle class – Civilian helicopter

Civilian helicopter Top Speed – 158.75 mph

158.75 mph Price – $2,450,000 - $1,837,500

Rockstar made sure the Buckingham Conada was worth the money when it was added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Ventures update. In addition to having the third-highest peak speed on the list, it also boasts the quickest lap times across the board for its vehicle class, according to testing by Broughy1322.

The compact design is based on the MD Helicopter MD Explorer, especially the MOTOR setup. It is also simpler to maneuver and less likely to break down as it does not have a tail rotor.

2) Volatus

Manufacturer – Buckingham

Buckingham Vehicle class – Civilian aircraft

Civilian aircraft Top Speed – 161.25 mph

161.25 mph Price – $2,295,000

The Buckingham Volatus is a 4-seater civilian and the fastest non-weaponized in GTA Online after the Last Dose update. This aircraft contains a luxurious cabin just like the Swift Deluxe discussed earlier, however, it is significantly less expensive. Flying can occasionally be challenging owing to instability.

Regardless, players can handle it with some practice and go for it if they only care about a luxurious chopper with an incredible top speed.

1) Sparrow

Manufacturer – N/A

N/A Vehicle class – Civilian light helicopter

Civilian light helicopter Top Speed – 168.75 mph

168.75 mph Price – $2,295,000

One of the resurrected hot rods in Grand Theft Auto Online is the Sparrow, which features a new appearance based on the Sikorsky S-300. The 2-seater helicopter is slightly faster than the Volatus, making it the fastest in the game. It may be equipped with countermeasures as well as miniguns or missiles to defend itself from any threat.

It is also simple to spawn from Kosatka, making it more useful for any Cayo Perico Heist preparation assignment.

With Rockstar working on the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game, it is possible to see some of these amazing helicopters return to it.

