GTA Online's fleet of helicopters has grown exponentially since its launch in 2014. Long gone are the days when the Buzzard reigned supreme, as newer, faster and more agile helicopters take center stage.

Helicopters continue to be one of the most versatile vehicles in GTA Online, allowing players to carry their entire squad across the map swiftly. Here's a list of the 5 fastest helicopters in GTA Online based on top speed.

Five fastest helicopters in GTA Online

5) Nagasaki Havok

Price: $2,300,900

Top Speed: 154.25 mph (248.24 km/h)

"In the world of tactical air support, bigger is better, right? Wrong. Consider this. The next time one of your legitimate business associates arranges to meet you in the bathroom of a crack den in Banning, they could swing open the stall door to find you hovering over the bowl in one of these beauties."

-Elitás Travel description

4) Buckingham Swift

Price: $1,500,000

Top Speed: 156.50 mph (251.86 km/h)

"Special edition lightweight, twin-engine, four-seat multi-purpose helicopter. For this collaboration with clothing and lifestyle brand Flying Bravo we've added rhodium stitching to the panda leather seats... and a couple of zeros to the price tag."

-Elitás Travel description

3) Akula

Price: $3,704,050

Top Speed: 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h)

"Once upon a time, a blank radar screen meant you could relax. But times change. With the Akula in town, a blank radar screen probably means you're a few seconds away from being vaporized by a cackling sociopath in an attack helicopter. And there's only one way to make sure you're on the right side of that brave new world..."

-GTA Online description

2) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Price: $5,150,000

Top Speed: 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h)

"You're not just buying a three-ton, nitro-charged, solid gold helicopter. You're not just subsidizing third world mining corporations, hysterical dictatorships, thousands of child laborers, and dozens of NGOs pretending to fight human rights abuse. You're making a statement. You're making a statement about you, and the kind of meaningless decadence the world barely even notices anymore."

-Elitás Travel description

1) Buckingham Volatus

Price: $2,295,000

Top Speed: 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h)

"The sleekest aerodynamics on the market, double swept blades, fantail rotor: when you're coming off a weekend's team-building ketamine workshop, there's no more costly way to move at immense speeds in perfect comfort and near-total silence. This is the real business class."

-Elitás Travel description

