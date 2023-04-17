Why Volatus is among fastest helicopters in GTA Online after Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is home to numerous cars, bikes, boats, and aircraft. Rockstar Games has done a great job with each vehicle in their game's catalog and continues to add more with every major update. After The Last Dose update, players saw the introduction of the super-fast Ocelot Virtue. However, the Buckingham Volatus leaves it in the dust.

Buckingham makes some of the best aircraft in Grand Theft Auto Online, with Volatus being one of the oldest in the game. Despite the addition of countless new helicopters, it remains one of the quickest. With that said, let's analyze why Buckingham Volatus is among the fastest helicopters in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Volatus has second fastest top speed in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The Buckingham Volatus is a luxury helicopter in GTA Online based on the real-life Airbus Helicopters H160 and Eurocopter EC155. It can seat up to four people at once and weighs a whopping 8,000 Kg. Despite its heavy weight, it is one of the fastest in the game.

Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322's vehicle tests are considered reliable within the community. Based on his findings, the Buckingham Volatus boasts a top speed of 161.25 mph or 259.51 km/h, making it the second fastest out of 23 helicopters in the game. The Volatus is even faster than the Akula, which will soon get a price change in GTA Online.

As per the statistics on Rockstar Games' official website, the Volatus' various attributes score the following on a scale of 100:

Speed - 85.00

Handling - 70.00

- 70.00 Acceleration - 87.00

- 87.00 Overall - 80.67

The helicopter has a lap time of 0:55.388, placing it seventh in its category. A lot of this has to do with its aerodynamic design, which aids it in cutting through the air with ease.

The Buckingham Volatus has a streamlined and aerodynamic design (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Volatus can be put to its best use in GTA Online races like Heli River, Grave Danger, and Chopper Cruise. It is here where its top speed and maneuverability will put players at an advantage against their competitors.

The Buckingham Volatus was added to the game with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update in 2016. Since then, only the Sparrow, introduced with the Cayo Perico Heist update, has managed to outpace it. Those interested in purchasing the Buckingham Volatus can do so from the in-game website, Elitas Travel, for $2,295,000.

Since the Volatus is a Pegasus vehicle, it cannot be stored on any personal property. Instead, players will have to call and request the delivery of this aircraft once they register as a CEO or VIP.

