All upcoming GTA Online price changes by Rockstar with April 27th weekly update

GTA Online offers a large catalog of vehicles to players, with some of them being rather expensive while others are fairly cheap in comparison. Based on recent news, it seems like Rockstar is going to shake things up with the upcoming April 27th weekly update as the developers officially announced price changes for select automobiles in the game.
Some of the fan-favorite and controversial vehicles included in this important update are the Oppressor Mk II, the Weaponized Ignus, and the Akula. This article will share everything that players need to know about the forthcoming GTA Online price changes that will go into effect with the April 27 weekly update.
Next week’s update will change prices for various GTA Online vehicles
In a Newswire post on April 13, 2023, Rockstar Games announced the first set of GTA Online price changes for select vehicles in the game. While some will see a decrease in cost, a few others will have their prices hiked. A total of 16 vehicles will be affected by this update, making it one of the most important updates in the history of the game.
Here’s a complete list of the 16 GTA Online vehicles that will be affected by next week’s price change update:
1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
- Current Price - $3,245,000
- Updated Price - $4,500,000
2) Pegassi Toreador
- Current Price – 3,660,000
- Updated Price - $4,250,000
3) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II
- Current Price – 3,890,250
- Updated Price - $8,000,000
4) Imponte Deluxo
- Current Price – 4,721,500
- Updated Price - $5,750,000
5) Dewbauchee Champion
- Current Price - $2,995,000
- Updated Price - $3,750,000
6) Declasse Scramjet
- Current Price – 3,480,000
- Updated Price - $4,000,000
7) Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Current Price - $1,380,000
- Updated Price - $2,000,000
8) Buckingham Akula
- Current Price - $3,704,050
- Updated Price - $4,500,000
9) RM-10 Bombushka
- Current Price – $5,918,500
- Updated Price - $4,750,000
10) Pegassi Oppressor
- Current Price – 3,524,500
- New Price - $2,750,000
11) Ocelot Stromberg
- Current Price - $3,185,350
- Updated Price - $2,500,000
12) Mammoth Tula
- Current Price - $5,173,700
- Updated Price - $4,100,000
13) Mammoth Thruster
- Current Price - $3,657,500
- Updated Price -$2,500,000
14) Imponte Ruiner 2000
- Current Price - $5,745,600
- Updated Price - $3,750,000
15) HVY Chernobog
- Current Price - $3,311,700
- Updated Price - $1,500,000
16) Brute Armored Boxville
- Current Price - $2,926,000
- Updated Price - $1,300,000
Clearly, one of the most notable price changes is for the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II as it will soon cost $8 million in-game cash, making it one of the most expensive GTA Online vehicles in 2023. At the same time, the lowered prices for the Oppressor and the Chernobog is great news for those who haven’t tried out these amazing rides yet.
Players can also look forward to the upcoming custom License Plate Creator, launching with the next weekly event, followed by the price change update.
Poll : Do you think the price change of the Weaponized Ignus is justified?
Yes
No
1 votes