All upcoming GTA Online price changes by Rockstar with April 27th weekly update

GTA Online offers a large catalog of vehicles to players, with some of them being rather expensive while others are fairly cheap in comparison. Based on recent news, it seems like Rockstar is going to shake things up with the upcoming April 27th weekly update as the developers officially announced price changes for select automobiles in the game.

Some of the fan-favorite and controversial vehicles included in this important update are the Oppressor Mk II, the Weaponized Ignus, and the Akula. This article will share everything that players need to know about the forthcoming GTA Online price changes that will go into effect with the April 27 weekly update.

Next week’s update will change prices for various GTA Online vehicles

In a Newswire post on April 13, 2023, Rockstar Games announced the first set of GTA Online price changes for select vehicles in the game. While some will see a decrease in cost, a few others will have their prices hiked. A total of 16 vehicles will be affected by this update, making it one of the most important updates in the history of the game.

Here’s a complete list of the 16 GTA Online vehicles that will be affected by next week’s price change update:

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Current Price - $3,245,000

Updated Price - $4,500,000

2) Pegassi Toreador

Current Price – 3,660,000

Updated Price - $4,250,000

3) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Current Price – 3,890,250

Updated Price - $8,000,000

4) Imponte Deluxo

Current Price – 4,721,500

Updated Price - $5,750,000

5) Dewbauchee Champion

Current Price - $2,995,000

Updated Price - $3,750,000

6) Declasse Scramjet

Current Price – 3,480,000

Updated Price - $4,000,000

7) Declasse Granger 3600LX

Current Price - $1,380,000

Updated Price - $2,000,000

8) Buckingham Akula

Current Price - $3,704,050

Updated Price - $4,500,000

9) RM-10 Bombushka

Current Price – $5,918,500

Updated Price - $4,750,000

10) Pegassi Oppressor

Current Price – 3,524,500

New Price - $2,750,000

11) Ocelot Stromberg

Current Price - $3,185,350

Updated Price - $2,500,000

12) Mammoth Tula

Current Price - $5,173,700

Updated Price - $4,100,000

13) Mammoth Thruster

Current Price - $3,657,500

Updated Price -$2,500,000

14) Imponte Ruiner 2000

Current Price - $5,745,600

Updated Price - $3,750,000

15) HVY Chernobog

Current Price - $3,311,700

Updated Price - $1,500,000

16) Brute Armored Boxville

Current Price - $2,926,000

Updated Price - $1,300,000

Clearly, one of the most notable price changes is for the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II as it will soon cost $8 million in-game cash, making it one of the most expensive GTA Online vehicles in 2023. At the same time, the lowered prices for the Oppressor and the Chernobog is great news for those who haven’t tried out these amazing rides yet.

Players can also look forward to the upcoming custom License Plate Creator, launching with the next weekly event, followed by the price change update.

