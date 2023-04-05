5 best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

Weaponized vehicles are everywhere in GTA Online, yet some options are much better than others. New players who don't know where to start may appreciate this listicle highlighting the most notable cars, motorcycles, etc., that can easily destroy other players. Everything listed here would solely be up to The Last Dose update. Anything introduced after the second half of Los Santos Drug Wars won't be listed here.

The best-weaponized vehicles in GTA Online tend to excel in one or more niches. They don't all have to be top-tier for offensive capabilities, but these options should be excellent in some relevant role.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five weaponized vehicles worth owning in GTA Online (as of The Last Dose update)

5) Oppressor Mk II

Most GTA Online players should know the flying broomstick (Image via Rockstar Games)

Its missiles aren't as strong as they used to be, thanks to The Criminal Enterprises update. Nonetheless, this flying motorcycle is worth getting for its ease of use alongside its top-tier mobility. It's a flying bike that is significantly more accessible to the average player than most aircraft.

Thus, even lesser-skilled gamers can get from one destination to another effortlessly with the Oppressor Mk II. Its weapons are also good enough for general PvE content, meaning it could be used in some Freemode missions.

4) Toreador

The Toreador is still solid (Image via GTA Wiki)

Its mobility might not be as good as the Oppressor Mk II, yet the Toreador has the following advantages:

More armor

Infinite missiles

The ability to go underwater

Ergo, the Toreador is a better-weaponized vehicle for general PvP content. It's all-around deadly while also having a nice booster to make the Toreador incredibly fast for a Sports Classic car. There also aren't many better underwater alternatives, making the Toreador very unique in its niche.

3) Buffalo STX

Imani Tech is a huge boon (image via Rockstar Games)

The Buffalo STX's machine guns are standard for a weaponized vehicle, yet its most enticing aspects include its good top speed, armor, and Imani Tech modifications. It takes 12 homing missiles to destroy the Buffalo STX, which is very good. Best of all, Imani Tech modifications include a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

That means players can't even target the Buffalo STX with a homing missile. Combining that attribute with good defensive qualities equals a very solid vehicle for general Freemode activities, especially in a lobby with noobs who rely on homing explosives.

2) P-996 LAZER

This plane is incredibly dangerous in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the best-weaponized vehicles is technically available for free at Fort Zancudo. When players think of the best fighter planes in GTA Online, the P-996 LAZER is often one of the first things that pop into their minds. Ground-based enthusiasts have little hope of fighting a skilled pilot in the P-996 LAZER, and most other aircraft don't have a great matchup against this plane.

It's often compared to the Hydra. Both planes are terrific to use in GTA Online, yet the P-996 LAZER can be a little bit more deadly in the hands of an experienced pilot.

1) LF-22 Starling

Fans of dogfights have several good options in GTA Online. The Pyro, P-996 LAZER, and Hydra are all great, yet the LF-22 Starling is an underrated candidate in the hands of a skilled player. It has the standard machine gun and missile options that other fighter planes have, yet it also has some interesting choices for bombs:

Explosive

Incendiary

Gas

Cluster

All four bombs have unique properties that make them worth installing over one another. Starling's biggest flaw is that it's hard for a new player to master, especially when one compares it to the other weaponized vehicles on this list.

Poll : Do you still see Oppressor Mk II griefers in Public Sessions? Yes No 0 votes