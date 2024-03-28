5 reasons to buy Mammoth F-160 Raiju in GTA Online after Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju jet debuted in GTA Online in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Packed with features, the aircraft appears to be a combination of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Northrop YF-23. Players can get an F-160 Raiju from Warstock Cache and Carry for $6,855,000 or its Trade Price of $5,141,250, which is rather expensive.

For those wondering whether the aircraft is worth getting, the answer to that is a resounding yes. The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is one of the best investments in GTA Online. Here are five reasons to buy it after the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Fastest plane in GTA Online and 4 more reasons to buy a Mammoth F-160 Raiju after the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

1) Attacking prowess

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is a fighter jet that features explosive machine guns and Homing Missiles. While the tracking ability of the Raiju's Homing Missiles isn't the best, they do the job on most occasions. The explosive rounds, though suffering from a rather slow firing rate, deal a good amount of damage.

These weapons can be really helpful in dogfighting, but that also depends a lot on how skilled the pilot is. Additionally, the aircraft is perfect for general PvE, PvP or for countering griefers in GTA Online Public sessions.

2) Good defensive measures

The F-160 Raiju balances its attacking prowess with good defensive measures. For instance, it takes three Homing Missiles or two Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Rounds to destroy the aircraft.

Furthermore, players can activate Stealth Mode to prevent it from appearing on enemy radars. However, note that weapons are disabled when Stealth Mode is activated.

Nevertheless, these defensive measures contribute towards making the Raiju worth its price tag, discounted by 30% through April 3, 2024, as part of the current GTA Online weekly discounts.

3) Fastest plane in GTA Online

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is the fastest plane in GTA Online in terms of top speed as of this writing. Once fully upgraded, it can attain a top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h), per YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests. The plane has a really quick lap time as well at 0:30.822.

It goes without saying that speed is one of the most important things in games like GTA Online. Although there are other quick vehicles, the F-160 Raiju is certainly among the top names on that list.

4) VTOL

Another incredibly useful feature of the Mammoth F-160 Raiju is VTOL, which is the ability to take off and land vertically like a helicopter. In fact, players can activate it while in the air to hover in one place, even upside down. VTOL also helps with dogfighting, as aiming at targets becomes much easier when stationary.

It should be noted that the F-160 Raiju is one of only four planes with this unique feature in the game. Hence, players should take advantage of the time-limited discount available under the current GTA Online weekly update and add it to their collection.

5) Room for customization

Besides offering utility, the Mammoth F-160 Raiju has some room for customization as well. Rockstar Games has provided 11 liveries for this aircraft, most of which are quite interesting. The designs vary, and the right color combination can greatly elevate the visual appeal of this jet.

Liveries can be applied while customizing the Mammoth F-160 Raiju in your owned Hangar. This property can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures and, albeit expensive, also acts as the base of operations of one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online.

